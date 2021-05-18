Utah Senate to Consider Resolutions Regarding Critical Race Theory and Second Amendment Sanctuary State

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Senate will consider two resolutions regarding critical race theory and Utah becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary state during the extraordinary special session on Wednesday, May 19.

The Senate Majority Caucus issues the following statements:

Critical Race Theory

“Everyone is created equal and should be judged by their character, not the color of their skin. For this reason, we oppose critical race theory being taught in schools. American history should be taught in a way that highlights our country’s highs and lows, triumphs and mistakes. We do not want to erase or bypass history, but we need to prevent schools from endorsing discriminatory concepts.

“We have heard from numerous concerned parents across the state regarding critical race theory being taught in the classroom. We are committed to listening to constituents' concerns and uniting to find positive solutions that create inclusive learning environments for all students.

“Though our country’s history is complex, we are still the nation that continues to break barriers and strives to be better than those who came before us. As we look toward the future, we want our students to lead the nation on a brighter path forward and encourage the Utah State Board of Education to consider appropriate action.”

Second Amendment Sanctuary State Resolution

“We are committed to protecting the Second Amendment rights defined in the U.S. Constitution by our Founding Fathers. Our most important duty as legislators is to preserve Utahns' freedoms, including the freedom to bear arms without government interference.

“As the majority caucus, we support and recognize that most Utah citizens stand by the Second Amendment. It is concerning to see what is happening at the Federal level to threaten our right to bear arms. We are and will continue to work on legislation to address this pressing concern.”

