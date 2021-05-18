Construction to Begin on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls from Exit 2 at Western Avenue to Exit 1 at Louise Avenue

For Immediate Release: Friday, May 14, 2021 Contact: Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Starting Monday, May 17, 2021, the South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin pavement repair on southbound Interstate 229 starting from Exit 2 at Western Avenue in the auxiliary lane for ½ mile.

Southbound I-229 traffic will remain open in the driving and passing lanes during the pavement repair work.

The $2.9 million project will include PCC pavement repair and asphalt concrete resurfacing on I-229 northbound and southbound from Exit 1 (Louise Avenue) to Exit 2 (Western Avenue).

Motorists should be prepared for delays. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes, and to slow down through the work zone.

Central Specialties, Inc., of Alexandria, Minnesota, is the prime contractor for this project.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

To receive Sioux Falls Road Construction email updates, subscribe at: LISTSERV - Subscription Management - LISTSERV.SD.GOV. Click subscribe located on the right side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required. To unsubscribe at any time from the list, visitthe same site, click Unsubscribe and enter the information and email used originally.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov

###