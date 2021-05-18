Frost Shades Announces New Franchise Location in Nashville, TN

Fast-growing window tinting franchise continues expansion across the US

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frost Shades franchise expands their commercial and residential window tinting services into new territories by investing in three new territories - Clarksville, The Greater Nashville Area, and Rutherford County.

Kane and Jodi Scott are a husband and wife team who helped establish the Frost Shades name by launching Frost Shades - Nashville East in November 2020. They are based in Hermitage, TN and continue growing their business to serve more and more residential and commercial properties.

“Your windows are the worst energy offenders in your home,” the Scotts say. “Home and business owners today want to open windows and let as much daylight in as possible. More daylight makes for happier employees and more pleasant rooms. Unfortunately, more daylight also means more harmful UV exposure and more heat.”

Frost Shades installs commercial-grade window films that block as much as 90% of the solar heat and 99.9% of the UV rays that cause fading, often without making windows dark or reflective. Installing a Frost Shades solar film also qualifies for a $500 Federal tax credit.

The new business is creating several new jobs and over time will have a dramatic impact on energy consumption in the region.

“We are focused on making homes far more energy-efficient and with today’s technology, we can transform the way people live in their homes,” said Thomas Scott, COO of Frost Shades. “We’re one of the fastest-growing home service franchise brands in 2021, and we’re growing by making the environment better one window at a time.”

As the nation’s only franchise brand specializing in residential and commercial window tinting, Frost Shades provides beautiful, custom, and affordable solutions that drastically improve the look and feel of a property. In turn, our customers’ quality of life is improved.

“Frost Shades has so many opportunities because it solves so many different problems,” says Leo Goldberger, CEO, and founder of Frost Shades. “Some people need us because there’s too much glare in their house, some people need it to protect against UV rays, some people want privacy and some people want to reduce their electric bills every month – and that’s just on the residential side. On the commercial side, there are conference rooms, storefronts, office doors, and more. The demand is unbelievable in this industry.”

To learn more about Frost Shades and our franchise opportunities, visit frostshadesfranchise.com