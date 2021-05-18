Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,660 in the last 365 days.

Governor approves Johnson bill to require youth attorney access

OLYMPIA – A new law, sponsored by Rep. Jesse Johnson (D-Federal Way), to require that a youth be provided access to an attorney when they are arrested and read their rights was signed by the governor today. HB 1140 expands an existing King County program to apply statewide and requires that an individual under the age of 18 be provided access to an attorney before they waive any constitutional rights when contacted by law enforcement.

Many young people are unaware of their rights and can be susceptible to intimidation or pressure to provide testimony against their own interest. In Washington state, youth of color are about 28 percent of the general population but are nearly 50 percent of youth in county detention facilities. Without an adult attorney to represent their best interests and provide good counsel, youth and especially youth of color are making decisions that will impact them for the rest of their lives.

“For too long, we have let our systems incarcerate youth of color without giving them the protections they deserve and that has to change. In a year of ground-breaking work in equity, ensuring that every child has access to an attorney when contacted by police is absolutely necessary and I am grateful to my colleagues in the Legislature and Governor Inslee for agreeing to take this step with me,” said Johnson.

###

You just read:

Governor approves Johnson bill to require youth attorney access

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.