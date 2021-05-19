APL Logistics Announces Launch of Greenhouse Gas Product Suite
APL Logistics launches the GHG Product Suite, a new set of capabilities to reduce customers’ greenhouse gas emissions from their transportation supply chain.
Our innovative and flexible approach integrates corporate emission reduction goals, financial drivers, & stakeholder demands to deliver powerful solutions...”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APL Logistics is proud to announce the release of the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Product Suite, a new set of capabilities to reduce customers’ greenhouse gas emissions from their transportation supply chain. The GHG Product Suite provides tools that allow customers to create a baseline for emissions and offers specific reduction strategies for application throughout the transportation supply chain. The innovation behind the GHG Product Suite recently earned APL Logistics the FutureEdge 50 Award. Our interactive website demonstrating the GHG Product Suite capabilities is available here.
— Thad Bedard, Chief Commercial Officer, APL Logistics
Thad Bedard, Chief Commercial Officer of APL Logistics, commented, “Executive decision-making becomes much easier with the GHG Product Suite… we’ve worked hard to clarify the complex topic of greenhouse gas emissions by delivering sustainable solutions that remain in line with business needs. Our innovative and flexible approach integrates corporate emission reduction goals, financial drivers, and stakeholder demands to deliver powerful solutions.”
The GHG Product Suite uses a “measure, manage, mitigate” method to reduce supply chain transportation emissions.
- Measure: create a baseline of emissions to use for corporate reporting, financial filings, stakeholder reporting (CDP, EcoVadis, others), and executive briefings using the GHG Protocol.
- Manage: learn options for reducing emissions at the source through APL Logistics’ efficiency programs.
- Mitigate: deliver results through carbon reduction strategies to meet public sustainability commitments.
These components are integrated with customizable dashboards that can be shared with leadership, sustainability teams, and the public. In many cases, SKU-level emissions data is available.
“Our goal in developing these solutions is to make the complex process of reducing GHG emissions simple, cost-effective, and valuable,” said Jessica Balsam, Sustainability Director. “Every week, I speak with customers struggling through this process, but it doesn’t need to be difficult. We know supply chains, and we know sustainability; we’re truly excited to work with customers in both areas.”
Development of the GHG Product Suite could not have been possible without several key contributors: Kevin Hurst, Ph.D., of Hurst Policy Analysis, LLC, who created the backbone of the GHG scenario analyses; Tapan Shah, who delivered on the day-to-day data needs of customers; and Christina Tarango who worked tirelessly through every detail of the website. We sincerely appreciate your contributions and commitment.
