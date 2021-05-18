Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 471 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,659 in the last 365 days.

Charleston-Lamb Intersection Upgrades, Lane Closures May 23-June 30 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces overnight lane restrictions at the Charleston and Lamb boulevards intersection in east Las Vegas from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of May 23 and continuing through the morning of June 30.

The temporary lane restrictions are needed for milling, paving, and installing loop detectors for better traffic data collection, helping inform and shape future maintenance, safety, and construction decisions. Other work calls for raising manholes as well as lane striping. Las Vegas Paving is the contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Charleston_Lamb2

You just read:

Charleston-Lamb Intersection Upgrades, Lane Closures May 23-June 30 in Las Vegas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.