Charleston-Lamb Intersection Upgrades, Lane Closures May 23-June 30 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces overnight lane restrictions at the Charleston and Lamb boulevards intersection in east Las Vegas from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of May 23 and continuing through the morning of June 30.

The temporary lane restrictions are needed for milling, paving, and installing loop detectors for better traffic data collection, helping inform and shape future maintenance, safety, and construction decisions. Other work calls for raising manholes as well as lane striping. Las Vegas Paving is the contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.