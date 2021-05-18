Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4600 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, May 17, 2021, in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

At approximately 1:45 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in an altercation at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a gun and fired shots toward the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 33 year-old Rashad Bass, of Ashburn, VA, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).