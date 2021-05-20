Cappstone Announces Partnership with Local Business, Gazor Group
Defining their website slogan "Discover the Difference", Cappstone partners with Gazor Group to provide a revolutionary bundle service for businesses.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cappstone Inc. has announced a new partnership today with San Francisco workspace product & design firm, Gazor Group. Cappstone and Gazor Group team up to provide a revolutionary bundle service to clients within the Bay Area, bringing change to the meaning of refreshing a workspace. This partnership will bring a new awareness of office environment design and safety standards to customers as they re-enter their work communities, as well as encourage a new thought process to workplace safety. Cappstone and Gazor Group invite companies to think big: rethink and optimize the wellness standards that are in play for their workspaces as they encourage employees to safely return to the workplace.
“What does, ‘discover the difference’ mean for Cappstone? It means seeking out new partners that provide solutions for our clients.” says Cori Chipman, CEO of Cappstone Inc. “Gazor Group is ahead of the game when it comes to an ‘office refresh.’ Returning to our office communities means rethinking space and cleaning logistics. We can now help with both of these needs.”
“Folks have been away for quite some time, it’s time to do something new and refresh the workspace.” says Farid Gazor, Founder and CEO of Gazor Group. “We are client-centric, just like Cappstone. We are collaborating to find high impact ways businesses can welcome back their employees through the exploration of workspace refresh and regular cleaning and maintenance services.”
The benefits of this new partnership include:
• Facility space planning, development, commercial cleaning, and maintenance services.
• Accessibility to collaborate with highly experienced professionals offering services in workspace redesign, furniture specification, material gathering and more.
• A chance for a fresh start, to redesign and optimize workspaces with curated janitorial / facility services to maintain safety and order as employees make the return to the workplace.
About Cappstone Inc.: Cappstone Inc. is a facility maintenance and commercial janitorial service provider in the Bay Area revolutionizing the way you keep your business clean. Cappstone works with facilities of all types including medical facilities, schools, restaurants etc. Cappstone offers an array of services including day porter services, floor restoration, window cleaning and much more. Cappstone has earned several certificates and awards including Diamond Certified, Health Safety Qualified, OSHA Certified, and more.
About Gazor Group: Gazor Group is a solutions-based workspace design company specializing in design, space planning and furnishing commercial spaces. Their team of highly skilled professionals curate plans that are designed to bring your brand’s image to your office environment. Gazor Group has experience working with various facility types such as office buildings, hospitality groups, health care environments and more. Whether it’s adding a pop of color to your walls, reconfiguring existing furniture or redesigning a completely new look, Gazor Group aims to make your space more refreshing and pleasant as you welcome your employees back.
