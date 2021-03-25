Cappstone Inc. Names Michael Henriques as Chief Operations Officer

Henriques has served as the company’s Director of Operations for the last three years and will now hold the title of Chief Operations Officer.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cappstone Inc . has appointed Michael Henriques as COO Henriques has served as the company’s Director of Operations for the last three years and will now hold title of Chief Operations Officer effective March 1st, 2021.Henriques has been with the company and in the industry for over 8 years, beginning as an Account Manager moving to Operations Manager, Director and now will hold title of Chief Operations Officer at Cappstone Inc. Henriques has extensive knowledge and experience in account management, strategic development, and sales that he brings with him into this new role. Nick Mettler, Owner and Principal, states “It has been a pleasure to see Michael work his way through the ranks of our operations department for the last 8 years. Every step of the way he has improved the firm’s service offering and mentored many entry-level Account Managers to their own successes. Vacating the Director of Operations role to fill the COO role is a sign of a great leader, as one of his mentees, Dain Vogel, will now fill the Director of Operations role. Great leaders are not measured by how many people they manage but by how many leaders they create.”More information about Michael Henriques is available at the company's Meet our Team page at https://cappstone.com/meet-our-team/ Cappstone Inc. specializes in facility services and consulting. For more information, contact Kara Schwartz at (628) 600-8338.