Cappstone Inc. Promotes Cameron Mahoney to Chief Financial Officer
Company’s Executive Vice President will now hold title of Chief Financial Officer.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cappstone Inc. has appointed Cameron Mahoney as CFO.
Mahoney has served as the company’s Executive Vice President for the last five years and will now hold title of Chief Financial Officer effective March 1st, 2021.
Mahoney has been in the industry for over 8 years and brings extensive knowledge and experience in accounting, insurance / risk management, human resources and much more to this new role. Nick Mettler, Owner and Principal, states “Cameron worked for the firm’s Human Resources department before pursuing a different career path. She returned to Cappstone in 2016 as Executive Vice President, leading our Human Resources and Finance departments. As CFO, Cameron will work with closely with our CEO and President to make sure the firm’s resources are allocated in the best way to benefit Cappstone’s long-term goals. Cameron will oversee our IT, Financial, Legal and Risk Management partnerships as well as provide invaluable financial insight to our executive team. A big congratulations to Cameron, well deserved.”
More information about Cameron Mahoney is available at the company's Meet our Team page at https://cappstone.com/meet-our-team/.
Cappstone Inc. specializes in facilities services management and consulting. For more information, contact Kara Schwartz at (628) 600-8338.
