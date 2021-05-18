Traffic Alert- Georgia

Due to an ongoing incident in the area of Ballard Rd in Georgia we are requesting that people avoid this area until further notice. At this time it is unknown how long this incident will take place. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
