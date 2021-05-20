Panacea Life Sciences to be the first premium CBD company allowed to sell in Denver International Airport
Denver International Airport will debut two new kiosks of CBD products from the Colorado company, Panacea Life Sciences, providing relief for airline travelers.
As a frequent flier, I wish I would've had access to CBD for anxiety and stiffness from a long flight. So today, we are pleased to be the first to offer our high quality CBD products to DIA visitors.”GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (Panacea), a cGMP certified, vertically integrated premium CBD company located in Golden, Colorado, will open two kiosk locations in Denver International Airport’s (DEN) concourses B and C. The kiosks, both located in the center of the B and C concourses, will provide the millions of passengers it sees daily access to Panacea’s Colorado-grown, premium CBD products.
— Leslie Buttorff, CEO of Panacea Life Sciences
“As a frequent flier (having flown over 4.5 million miles), I wish I would have had access to CBD for anxiety and stiffness from a long flight” says Panacea’s CEO, Leslie Buttorff. “So today, we are pleased to be the first to offer our high quality and thoroughly tested CBD products to DIA passengers and visitors.”
This airport retail space is a big move not only for Panacea, but for DEN as well. May 21st marks the first time in DEN’s history that they will have CBD available for passengers and visitors, and Panacea is the perfect company to pioneer entry into this arena. Panacea is a seed-to-sale cannabinoid company with its roots planted at their farm on the western slope of Colorado and at their 51,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Golden. Travelers, whether coming, going, or just passing through, will be thrilled to find therapeutic relief that CBD can provide. Several studies have found that CBD and other cannabinoids have anti-inflammatory properties, so it is suitable to alleviate the stiff and sore muscles, aches, and pains that flying can bring about.
Panacea will introduce over 18 CBD products for topical use including pain relief patches, heating and cooling balm sticks, lotions, lip balm and more. While some may be hesitant to purchase CBD while traveling, it’s important to know that hemp-derived CBD products are legal in all 50 United States, as long as the products contain less than 0.3% THC – a rule which Panacea follows stringently. While Panacea is leading with their topical products, they anticipate adding their wide variety of ingestible products to the shelves soon. For now, ingestibles (and topicals) can all be purchased on their website at www.panacealife.com. Additionally, the kiosks will sell personal protection equipment like masks and hand sanitizer for these on-the-go consumers.
In order to make this happen, Panacea worked closely with Provenzano Resources, Inc. provides specialty retail leasing services, like carts, RMU’s, kiosks, etc. for companies looking for retail opportunities in shopping malls and transportation hubs throughout the U.S. and internationally. Find Panacea’s kiosk on the southwest side of the center of Concourse C on May 21st, and at their second location on the northeast side of the center of Concourse B which opens on June 10th, 2021.
About Panacea Life Sciences, Inc.
Panacea Life Sciences is dedicated to developing and producing the highest-quality, most medically relevant, legal, hemp-derived cannabinoid products for consumers and pets. Beginning at PANA Organic Botanicals at Needle Rock and throughout the 51,000 square foot, state-of-the-art, cGMP certified extraction, manufacturing, testing, and fulfillment center located in Golden, Colorado, Panacea operates in every segment of the CBD product value chain. From cultivation to finished goods, PLS ensures their products with stringent testing protocols employed at every stage of the supply chain. Panacea offers the purest natural remedies within product lines for every aspect of life: PANA Health™, PANA Beauty®, PANA Sport™, PANA Pet®, and PANA Life®.
