Governor Ivey Awards COVID-19 Community Development Block Grants to Blount, Limestone, Autauga and Franklin Counties

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $2.5 million to help several Alabama counties emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and take precautions for future disasters.

Governor Ivey awarded a $1 million grant to Blount County; $600,000 to Limestone County $500,000 to Autauga County and $400,000 to Franklin County. The awards are part of more than $40 million allocated to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Governor Ivey will announce additional grants to other Alabama cities and counties as applications are processed. The grant funds are required to be expended on projects relating to the recovery from or preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus or any future infectious diseases.

“COVID-19 has had a negative impact on every Alabama county, but we are, without a doubt, getting back on our feet,” Governor Ivey said. “These funds will help these counties continue to recover from the hardships that have incurred.”

Blount County will use funds in part to construct a large, multi-use facility that can be used to provide pandemic health-related services like vaccinations, screenings and storage.

Limestone County will use funds to improve broadband services for low and moderate-income families which will allow students to participate in distance learning.

Autauga County will construct a large storage facility to house pandemic supplies and other materials for COVID related events and disasters.

Franklin County will use funds to purchase and staff a mobile health clinic.

The funds were made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and can be used to support COVID-19 testing and vaccinations; rental, mortgage and utility assistance; assistance to food banks and pantries; job creation and business assistance and related projects to provide pandemic relief.

Alabama counties and entitlement communities receiving the CDBG-COVID funds were required to make an application with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“Alabama counties did a tremendous job of assessing their situations and working together for projects that will benefit their residents now and in later years,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

