I’m Getting Divorced—What Do I Do Next Financially?

Info on Advice Chaser's free educational webinar on divorce finances Joseph Okros, JD, MBA, and main speaker at this webinar

The way the settlement shakes out can impact the rest of your life. If you’re getting divorced, join our new Advice Chaser webinar on divorce finances.

His experience as both a lawyer and a financial advisor give Joe extensive experience and empathy for folks who are embarking on a new chapter of life.” — Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Divorce is a difficult process—even under the best of circumstances. The physical and emotional turmoil of separating a household can be so overwhelming that financial concerns get less attention than they deserve. It's important to understand that the way the settlement shakes out can impact your independence for the rest of your life. If you’re getting divorced, join our new Advice Chaser webinar on May 20 at 12:00 noon Eastern time. You’ll learn about what your financial options are and how to start your new life on a firm and stable footing. To reserve your place, register for the webinar here Advice Chaser, a service that introduces clients to experienced financial advisors, invited Joseph Okros, JD, MBA to present on this important topic. Joe started his career as a divorce lawyer before moving into the financial industry. His experience gives him a unique perspective into how the divorce process works. In this webinar, he will discuss topics like these:• The different stages of the divorce process• Strategies for splitting assets• How to best manage your remaining assets after the divorce is finished• Types of professionals you’ll likely want to partner with, and why it’s not a good idea to have the same professionals as your ex-spouse• What kinds of investments you could consider based on your age“Divorce is different for every family, but there are strategies to get through it and make sure you feel comfortable with the final settlement. In the midst of stress and uncertainty, you’ll find valuable tools for self-protection in Joseph Okros’s presentation. His experience as both a lawyer and a financial advisor give Joe extensive experience and empathy for folks who are embarking on a new chapter of life,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser.If you are going through a divorce or may be getting divorced soon, this webinar is perfect for you. To get information specific to your situation, you can talk to a financial advisor who can help you create a long-term financial vision. For a free introduction to a financial advisor who has experience helping folks in your situation, schedule a quick call with Advice Chaser here About Advice ChaserAdvice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here

