FCA Cherokee Hosting ‘An Evening with Tim Tebow’
Fundraiser supports the non-profit’s year-long activities in support of area athletes and coaches
Our goal is to encourage every athlete and coach to enter into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and his church and nobody embodies that message as well as Tim Tebow.”WOODSTOCK, GA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Cherokee, a community working to see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes, is excited to host “An Evening with Tim Tebow” on Friday, July 9 at 7pm. The event will be held at the First Baptist Church Woodstock (11905 Highway 92, Woodstock). Individual tickets are available for $10 and proceeds fund the non-profit’s year-long activities.
— Steve Hyland, FCA Cherokee Area Director
“Our goal is to encourage every athlete and coach to enter into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and his church and nobody embodies that message as well as Tim Tebow,” said Steve Hyland, FCA Cherokee Area Director. “This event is a way to welcome the entire Atlanta community to listen to Tim share his testimony, while also helping underwrite the cost of the numerous activities FCA Cherokee hosts in support of all that we serve.”
Everyone in the metro Atlanta area is invited to attend the inspirational talk from the two-time NCAA national champion, Heisman trophy winner and first-round NFL draft pick. Recent reports suggest Tebow will sign a contract to continue pursuing his dream of playing in the NFL.
Former Georgia Bulldog All American Linebacker Rennie Curran, who competed against Tebow in college, will also be part of the evening’s event. In addition, Kayla Lewis Norman, who played basketball at the University of Florida and was named Georgia’s Gatorade Women High School Player of the Year in 2010.
“Football can be a great way to communicate with young people and we’re going to have some fun with college rivalries, college football predictions and maybe even some NFL,” said Hyland. “At the same time, we seek to accommodate as many people as possible by limiting the ticket price to only 10 dollars.”
Some of the event’s early sponsors include Open Roads RV, Chick-fil-A and Goodwin Investment Advisors. There are still opportunities for others to support this event and meet Tim Tebow during a private pre-event dinner.
During the evening there will also be a silent auction with opportunities to win signed memorabilia from Tebow and others, as well as tables set up with local businesses.
To make a donation, purchase an event ticket or become a sponsor for FCA Cherokee’s “Evening with Tim Tebow,” please visit www.cherokeefca.org.
