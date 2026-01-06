Southeastern Hose to Exhibit at the 2026 AHR Expo

Leading hose manufacturer will exhibit at booth SU2014

We look forward to highlighting our product offering for the HVAC industry at our exhibit and connecting with industry leaders.” — Southeastern Hose President Bill Travis

BREMEN, GA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southeastern Hose , a leading hose and expansion joint manufacturer, is excited to share it will exhibit at booth SU2014 at the 2026 AHR Expo , the premier education and networking conference for the HVACR industry. The event will be held Feb. 2-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.Southeastern Hose is a leading fabricator of flexible metal, rubber, PTFE, and composite hose assemblies and expansion joints, pump connectors, hydraulic, pneumatic, and jacketed assemblies, chemical transfer, tar and asphalt, air, coolant, and strip-wound hose. The company serves various industries from chemical plants, cryogenics, data centers, and HVAC to pharmaceuticals and steelmaking.“We are incredibly excited to exhibit at the AHR Expo for the first time this year. The Expo provides a great opportunity to get our best-in-class products in front of OEMs, contractors, engineers, manufacturers, facility operators and other industry personnel looking to discover the latest HVACR-related products,” Southeastern Hose President Bill Travis said. “We look forward to highlighting our product offering for the HVAC industry at our exhibit and connecting with industry leaders.”Since its establishment in 1963, Southeastern Hose has become a leading manufacturer in the hose assembly and expansion joint industry. With more than 750 years of combined experience in welding, fabricating, sales, and administration departments, the knowledge, capabilities, and expertise of the Southeastern Hose team is unsurpassed.For more information about Southeastern Hose, please visit www.sehose.com

