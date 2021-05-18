Trillium Capital Resources Arranges $1 Million Fannie Mae Apartment Loan
EINPresswire.com/ -- Trillium Capital Resources (TCR) has arranged a $1,025,000 loan for the Historic “LaDelle Apartments” located in Columbus, Georgia, adjacent to Weracoba Park and close to Dinglewood Park. LaDelle Apartments, originally built in 1943, were recently updated, but still maintain their original charm. LaDelle Apartments feature large, tiled porches overlooking the park or courtyard, stained concrete floors and fireplaces. They are within walking distance to shopping and restaurants in the trendy Midtown area. They are also conveniently located near the Chattahoochee Riverwalk, Uptown Shopping District and the “Whitewater Rapids”.
The borrower received a non-recourse financing package that consisted of a 4.66% Fixed for 12 years/30 Year Amortization which TCR arranged through our correspondent program with Arbor.
Trillium Capital Resources is a lender correspondent that secures competitive financing options for all commercial real estate properties through strategic alliances with established nationwide lenders.
Scott Taccati
Trillium Capital Resources
+1 706-615-3030
