Staffing Connections named Charlie Whittington as Director of its Medical Connections Division
Whittington will oversee offices located in Columbus and Stockbridge Georgia as well as the Opelika-Auburn Alabama office.COLUMBUS, GEOORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born and raised in Napa Valley, California, Charlie found his way to Columbus Georgia via a Golf Scholarship to Columbus State University, then known as Columbus College. While there, he was ranked among the elite in his sport and was voted All American 3 times. Charlie graduated in 1989 with his Bachelor of Science Degree and went on to successfully play in the professional ranks for some seven years. Charlie remains on the Board of The Fred Haskins Commission where he once proudly served as its President.
Charlie comes to Medical Connections after a successful and productive 17-year career in national medical sales and distribution. Being a family man, when he is not working, Charlie enjoys simply hanging out with his wife, Shannon and engaging in other interests with their two boys, Tanner and Walker. They enjoy the outdoors and try to get in as much golfing, fishing, and hiking as possible. His vast knowledge of medical procedures and operations in medical-surgery sales, distribution and management is the springboard needed to propel Medical Connections service to the next level for our medical clientele.
Charlie Whittington
Medical Connections
706-507-7577 office, 706-393-4536 cell
cwhittington@medicalconnectionsinc.com