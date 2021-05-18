Trillium Capital Resources Arranges $2.8M Acquisition Loan for Multi-tenant Office and Retail Center
EINPresswire.com/ -- Trillium Capital Resources (TCR) announced today the successful arrangement of a $2,800,000 of Multi-tenant Office / Retail financing in Oviedo, Florida, which is Northeast of Orlando. Primarily used for retail, medical, dental, and real estate services, this property is conveniently located in the center of town, one block from Oviedo City Hall and “Oviedo on the Park.”
The loan was secured by a Class C, 25,177 square foot neighborhood center built in 1996 and renovated in 2015. The borrower received a bank financing package with a hybrid 10-year term, five years fixed at 3.625% interest rate at 70% LTV.
Trillium Capital Resources is a lender correspondent that secures competitive financing options for all commercial real estate properties through strategic alliances with established nationwide lenders.
Brent Shryock
