Sheet Music Direct Releases Powerful New iPad App
Includes popular PASS Subscription, offline viewing, enhanced library management, and moreMILWAUKEE, WI, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheet Music Direct, the world’s premier digital sheet music store and streaming service, announced today a groundbreaking update to its iPad App is now available for download at the App Store.
With this update, Sheet Music Direct’s popular PASS subscription debuts on the iPad App which includes both streaming and offline viewing of unlimited digital sheet music titles for a flat monthly fee. In addition, this update also includes major library management enhancements with the addition of Favorites and Set Lists. Users will also find more ways to discover music—from a fresh new Store layout to a completely overhauled search experience, it’s now easier than ever for musicians to find the right sheet music for them.
“Our goal is to create unparalleled access to the undisputed largest digital sheet music library in the world, including music of all genres and formats,” said Hal Leonard CEO, Larry Morton. “Our new iPad app, coupled with our collection of over 1.1 million sheet music arrangements is the latest step in continuing to fulfill this mission.”
Powered by Hal Leonard, the world’s largest sheet music publisher, Sheet Music Direct allows musicians instant access to the world’s widest selection of digital sheet music titles … from classical favorites to an extensive collection of today’s popular hits, and everything in between. Music from popular artists such as Ed Sheeran, Billy Joel, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Billie Eilish, P!nk, John Batiste, the Beatles, 21 Pilots, the Rolling Stones, popular Broadway and musical theatre shows including Hamilton, Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen, Les Misérables, Hadestown, The Phantom of the Opera, and film and television hits of yesterday and today including Frozen, Star Wars, etc. are just a small sample of the immense catalog available on Sheet Music Direct.
The Sheet Music Direct app is available now as a free download on the Apple App store.
Sheet Music Direct is available online at www.sheetmusicdirect.com.
