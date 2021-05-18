Construction to begin Thursday on ND 1806 west of Pick City

Bismarck, N.D. - Construction will begin Thursday, May 20, on North Dakota Highway 1806, from ND Highway 200, two miles west of Pick City and west for 15 miles.

The project will consist of milling and paving overlay.

During the project:

Speed limit reduced to 55 mph throughout the project with a 45 mph and speed limit in place where workers are present

A 15 ft. width restriction will be in place

Flaggers and a pilot car will direct a single lane of traffic through the construction zone

Pilot cars will be present during some phases of the project

Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected

Oil may be present on the roadway

This project is expected to be complete near the end of June 2021.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.