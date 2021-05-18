ABC Permits Suspended After Violence at Burlington Night Club

Following an ALE investigation, a Burlington night club’s ABC permits have been summarily suspended after a history of violence and a recent stabbing.

On Sunday, May 9, 2021, officers with the Burlington Police Department responded to a call for shots fired at Royal, a private bar off of Corporation Drive in Burlington. Upon arrival, officers discovered there had not been a shooting, but a patron had been beaten and stabbed. The patron was transported to the hospital.

ALE was notified and immediately began investigating the incident. Through the course of the investigation, ALE special agents discovered a confrontation between a large group of patrons started inside the business and spilled out into the parking lot.

However, this was not the first interaction ALE and the Burlington Police Department have had with Royal since first obtaining ABC permits in 2017. As recent as April 17, 2021, the Burlington Police Department dealt with a large altercation between patrons exiting Royal. ALE and the Burlington Police Department have documented reports for numerous disturbances, assaults, shootings, shots fired, loud music, and various drug and alcohol-related violations at Royal.

ALE special agents collected signed affidavits from officers who have responded to Royal for calls for service in the past.

Due to the violence and drain on law enforcement resources, ALE special agents requested assistance from the ABC Commission to immediately suspend Royal’s ABC permits.

Criminal charges are expected as a result of the ALE investigation. The stabbing is still under investigation with the Burlington Police Department.

###

About ALE ALE’s 108 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.