“The Wright Brothers” by Ken Hyde of the Wright Experience™

Getting to know Wilbur and Orville through an Exclusive AccessAerospace Interview!

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The flying machines built and tested by Orville and Wilbur Wright are singular examples of the process of innovation. Now, a century later, the Wright Experience™ goes through the same research, development, use of materials, and challenges. The Wright Experience™ is re-documenting one of the most profound breakthroughs in civilization, the theory and practice of flight! Through the Wright Experience™ we can learn all about science, technology, engineering, math, problem solving, and history. This is the legacy of the Wright Brothers and the Wright Experience™.Ken Hyde is the Owner and CEO of the Wright Experience™. Ken’s passion and tenacity has created some incredibly accurate reproductions of the Wright Flyers and Gliders. The story of the Wright Experience™ is the story that the brothers intended to tell but has sadly been lost in time. In this exclusive interview from AccessAerospace , Ken provides a glimpse into the challenges it takes to make a Wright Flyer reproduction in today’s world!Ironically, in 1899, when the Wright Brothers began their quest, the world was light years away from a practical solution to flight on this planet, let alone Mars! Their innovation encompassed not only an airplane capable of flight, but also the fundamental theory that was the foundation upon which all of aerospace was based and developed. With the history making flight on Mars, the Wright Brothers inventions gained even more significance.Here is a link ( https://youtu.be/mNuW261JAU8 ) to the exclusive AccessAerospace interview with Ken Hyde, CEO & Owner of the Wright Experience™. Ken truly is a protector of history, avid collector and advocate for the Wright Brothers and their gift of flight. His focus and dedication to creating exact Wright Brothers reproductions are obvious in his passion for the subject and the gliders and flyers that he has created. This video discusses his passion, his pride in his work, where you can see some of the flyers, e.g. The Smithsonian in Washington DC, and what he is still working on.To support Ken in his continued work, AccessAerospace is exclusively listing for sale some of The Wright Experience™ gliders and flyers. You can review these at www.AccessAerospace.com . To schedule a call with Ken Hyde to discuss how important the Wright history is with the recent Mars landing, and how his experiment in flight is continuing, email Bill@AccessAerospace.com.AccessAerospace, LLC (AccessAerospace.com) is a new international online marketplace that specializes in jet aircraft and experimental aircraft sales; authentically restored and airworthy Wright Brothers Flyers and Gliders; aviation real estate listings and turnkey development services for Air Parks, FBOs, and residential homes for aircraft owners; turnkey observatory and planetarium development; rocket launch services, among others. AccessAerospace, LLC offers a wide range of products and services designed to support the Space, Aerospace, and the Aviation communities. Everyone is encouraged to register for free at our online marketplace at www.accessaerospace.com and list your related inventory or excess equipment for sale while browsing available offerings.AccessAerospace, LLC’s world headquarters is in Tampa, Florida. Its founders, Bill Cress (Chief Executive Officer), Dr. Eric Davis (Chief Scientist and Compliance Officer), Dr. Jose Campos (Director of Aircraft Acquisition and Sales), Ms. Hailey Bright (Creative Media Promotions & Strategist), and Ms. Alyson Stasek (Multimedia Designer & Consultant) are experienced businesspeople, technologists, scientists, and space professionals looking to service a growing vibrant space and aerospace community.#accessaerospace #aircraft #aerospace #space #engines #realestate #avaiation #jets #observatory #collectables #marketplace###If you would like more information about this topic, please contact our corporate office at AccessAerospace, LLC at (973) 694-3889 or email Bill@AccessAerospace.com. If you have any questions about this press release or would like a high resolution of the logo or any images of the Wright Experience™ flyers and gliders, please email Alyson@AccessAerospace.com.

