AccessAerospace Working Exclusively with the Wright Experience™
Your Chance to be a Part of Aerospace History!TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The flying machines built and tested by Orville and Wilbur Wright over a period of little more than a decade are singular examples of the process of innovation. Now, a century later, the Wright Experience™ goes through the same research and development processes, uses the same materials, and flies exact reproductions of the Wright Flyers. The Wright Experience™ is re-documenting one of the most profound breakthroughs in civilization. Through the Wright Experience™ one can learn about science, technology, engineering, math, problem solving, history among others. This is the legacy of the Wright Brothers and the Wright Experience™.
AccessAerospace is now excited to work with Ken Hyde, Owner and CEO of the Wright Experience™. The incredible reproductions of the Wright Flyers are truly inspiring. The story of the Wright Experience™ is the story that the brothers intended to tell but was lost in time. More than 100 years ago, Orville and Wilbur Wright were determined to solve the problems of flight. Their extraordinary understanding of mathematics, aerodynamic calculations and their methodical experimentation with kites and gliders evolved into one of mankind’s greatest inventions — powered aircraft.
In 1899, when the Wright Brothers began their quest, the world was light years away from a practical solution to flight. One obstacle was a morass of pseudoscientific theory which the Wrights successfully navigated in a mere five years. Their innovation encompassed not only an airplane capable of flight, but also the fundamental theory that was the foundation upon which all of aerospace was based and developed.
A compelling need to preserve their hard-earned technical expertise away from the prying eyes of imitators compelled the Wrights to work in secret. As a result, their early prototype developmental aircraft was destroyed along with all the construction documentation and drawings. Today these aircraft exist only in grainy black and white photographs.
AccessAerospace is proud to announce that it is exclusively representing The Wright Experience™ in Warrenton, VA and the Wright Brothers Flyers and Gliders that they built. The Wright Experience™ is a 30-year-old, national award-winning manufacturing business that utilizes authentic engineering and manufacturing techniques to restore and reproduce Wright Flyers and Gliders. All the flyers and gliders built by The Wright Experience™ are being exclusively sold by AccessAerospace, LLC. One can review them on the AccessAerospace website using this link. https://accessaerospace.com/aircraft-engines-avionics-services/. Likewise, AccessAerospace is working with The Wright Experience to develop services offered by the company to increase interest in the story of the Wright Brothers and their impact on the world today.
Currently available via the AccessAerospace.com website are the following aircraft: 1901 Wright Glider, 1902 Wright Glider, 1909 Wright Military Flyer, 1910 Wright Model A/B “Transitional Flyer”, 1911 Wright EX “Vin Fiz” Flyer, 1911 Wright Kitty Hawk Glider, 1911 Wright Model B Flyer, with Original Working Wright Vertical-Four Engine. All models are for sale and available for lease. Pictures and the history behind each build is included in the product descriptions. Available on both the www.AccessAerospace.com and www.WrightExperience.com websites are lots of images, history and information. Additional questions about any of the aircraft or about working with The Wright Experience™ can be submitted directly to BillCress@AccessAerospace.com or to KenWHyde@aol.com.
AccessAerospace, LLC (AccessAerospace.com) is a new international online marketplace that specializes in jet aircraft and experimental aircraft sales; authentic restored and reproduced airworthy Wright Brothers Flyers and Gliders; aviation real estate listings and turnkey development services for Air Parks, FBOs, and residential homes for aircraft owners; turnkey observatory and planetarium development; rocket launch services, and much more. AccessAerospace, LLC offers a wide range of products and services designed to support the Space, Aerospace, and the Aviation communities. We encourage everyone to register for free at our online marketplace at www.accessaerospace.com and list your related inventory or excess equipment for sale while browsing available offerings.
AccessAerospace, LLC’s world headquarters is in Tampa, Florida. Its founders, Bill Cress (Chief Executive Officer), Dr. Eric Davis (Chief Scientist and Compliance Officer), Dr. Jose Campos (Director of Aircraft Acquisition and Sales), Ms. Hailey Bright (Creative Media Promotions & Strategist), and Ms. Alyson Stasek (Multimedia Designer & Consultant) are experienced businesspeople, technologists, scientists, and space professionals looking to service a growing vibrant space and aerospace community.
