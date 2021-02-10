Be at the Forefront of the Drone Industry
AccessAerospace.com offers a Great Opportunity to win a DJI Tello Drone!TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For years, the drone market was in a promising and interesting phase due to underdeveloped legislation for drone use. In 2016, drone industry growth started to takeoff when the Federal Aviation Administration authorized hundreds of new exemptions for companies to operate drones in the U.S.A. These exemptions included new use cases in insurance, construction, and agriculture — demonstrating the wide range of commercial drone applications.
After changes in the commercial market, the FAA formulated a regulatory framework for consumer drone use. Presently, drone manufacturers and developers of Wi-Fi equipment, cameras, barometers, and other peripheral equipment manufacturers are making every effort to benefit from these changes to elevate the drone market to a full-fledged industry.
Today, drone owners can aspire to obtaining a Remote Pilots License under Part 107 (FAA). Being new, this profession could be established as a business with a small investment. Drones will be utilized to service a variety of industries. Visit: www.asa2fly.com, Aviation Supplies and Academics for more information on courses.
Due to these advances in the drone industry, Access Aerospace is working on developing a network of “Drone Ports” for commercial delivery of medicines, packages, parts, supplies, oxygen, and a variety of other items. These “Drone Ports” will be located in many secondary airports near major hubs as well as rural airports where access by trucks etc. is challenging with many built in time delays. For example, medicines and medical supplies could be delivered to trauma centers hundreds of miles away in a matter of minutes as opposed to hours by normal logistics.
AccessAerospace.com is growing rapidly with new members, products and services. Due to the enthusiasm and anticipation in the drone industry, the potential for small business owners and others interested in this novel field, AccessAerospace is excited to announce two chances to win a DJI Tello Drone for newly registered sellers and buyers on the website.
AccessAerospace members have one interest…Space and Aerospace and all subjects related to Drone ownership. The opportunity to win a DJI Tello Drone comes with the benefit of becoming a full member of AccessAerospace. The DJI Tello Drone includes many features: an onboard camera, detachable battery, range finder, Barometer, LED, Vision System, WIFI connection and a 720P Live View. The DJI Tello Drone is great for commercial and personal use.
To enter the competition to win one of two DJI Tello Drones, potential winners must register as a buyer or seller at AccessAerospace.com. Registration is free and in addition to being entered for the Drone giveaway, registrants can browse the marketplace for items on sale and as a seller post items for free to generate income. All newly registered members of AccessAerospace, from today’s date, will be automatically added to the drawing for 2 free DJI Tello Drones. Last day to enter is March 30th, 2021 and the draw will take place on March 31st, 2021. The winner will be announced the same day on the website.
AccessAerospace, LLC (AccessAerospace.com) is a new international online marketplace that specializes in jet aircraft and experimental aircraft sales; authentic restored and reproduced airworthy Wright Brothers Flyers and Gliders; aviation real estate listings and turnkey development services for Air Parks, FBOs, and residential homes for aircraft owners; turnkey observatory and planetarium development; rocket launch services, and more. AccessAerospace, LLC offers a wide range of products and services designed to support the Space, Aerospace, and the Aviation communities. We encourage everyone to register for free at our online marketplace at www.AccessAerospace.com and list your related inventory or excess equipment for sale and concurrently browse our available offerings.
AccessAerospace, LLC’s world headquarters is in Tampa, Florida. Its founders, Bill Cress (Chief Executive Officer), Dr. Eric Davis (Chief Scientist and Compliance Officer), Dr. Jose Campos (Director of Aircraft Acquisition and Sales), Ms. Hailey Bright (Creative Media Promotions & Strategist), and Ms. Alyson Stasek (Multimedia Designer & Consultant) are experienced businesspeople, technologists, scientists, and space professionals looking to service a growing vibrant space and aerospace community.
#accessaerospace #aircraft #aerospace #space #engines #realestate #avaiation #jets #observatory #collectables #marketplace
###
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact our corporate office at AccessAerospace, LLC at (973) 694-3889 or at email BillCress@AccessAerospace.com. If you have any questions about this press release or would like a high resolution of the logo, please email Alyson@AccessAerospace.com.
Bill Cress
AccessAerospace LLC
+ 19736943889
billcress@accessaerospace.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn