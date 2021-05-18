PSC Customer Meeting Set for Sunny Shores Utilities, LLC

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) invites customers of Sunny Shores Utilities, LLC (Sunny Shores) to participate in a virtual customer meeting on the utility’s petition for a rate increase. The meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. The customer meeting allows customers to provide public comment on Sunny Shores’ rate request and on its quality of service. If you are a Sunny Shores customer and want to testify before the PSC by phone at the virtual customer meeting, you must sign up by emailing Speakersignup@psc.state.fl.us or by calling 1-850-413-7080. Customer input will be taken into consideration when the Commission considers the utility’s request. You can watch the virtual customer meeting live from the PSC website at www.floridapsc.com. Look for the “Watch Live Broadcast” icon on the left side of the webpage. The virtual customer meeting is scheduled for the following date/time: Thursday, May 20, 2021 6:00 p.m. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.