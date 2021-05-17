Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wildlife Express: Bees of Idaho

Did you know Idaho has 707 native bee species? A University of Idaho scientist who studies bees believes the number is high because we have so many diverse habitats where different bees have adapted to different plants.

Find out what makes a bee a bee and how you can help monitor bee populations in the Northwest in our May edition of Wildlife Express.

Wildlife Express is an Idaho Fish and Game monthly publication about wildlife species and subjects. To read past editions, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/education/wildlife-express.

