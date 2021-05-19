C Space Chooses Canvs AI to Automate and Simplify Research Processes
C Space leverages Canvs AI to more efficiently expose insights from open-ended textMANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canvs, the leading customer insights platform for text analytics, announced today a partnership with C Space, the leading global customer agency. C Space has chosen Canvs to improve process efficiency through automation and to expose new insights that were previously hidden in the large amounts of open-ended text collected from surveys.
C Space’s mission to deliver customer-inspired growth relies on the ability to keep a constant pulse on consumer feedback to help their clients make quick business decisions. With this partnership, C Space can now access the unparalleled richness of open-ended text without the labor intensive work of selective hand-coding, adding a significant time saving in their qualitative data analysis processes.
“The insights that C Space is able to derive using the Canvs platform are helping us to provide more value to our clients and work more efficiently,” said Polly MacIsaac, COO of C Space. “C Space is leveraging the data we now have at our fingertips to understand our clients’ customers on a deeper level, enabling us to move faster.”
Canvs’ patented approach to understanding and organizing unstructured data into simple visualizations allows C Space to rapidly uncover insights into what matters to consumers most, and ultimately enabling business growth for their clients.
“C Space is recognized as an innovative thought leader in humanizing business by connecting companies to what their customers really care about,” said Jared Feldman, CEO and Founder of Canvs. “By integrating Canvs AI throughout their organization, C Space can use near-instant insights to help the brands they work with understand what really matters to their customers, and use that knowledge to develop customer engagements that effectively drive business growth.”
Canvs and C Space are co-presenting at Quirk's on May 26 at 11 a.m. EDT, From Manual to Automated: How One Company is Incorporating AI to Overhaul Their Research Approach. The webinar provides a look into the unique and caring approach C Space took to ensure adoption of new technologies across their organization. Learn more and register.
About C Space
C Space is a global customer agency. We create rapid customer insight and business change. We work with some of the world’s best known brands – like Walmart, Samsung, IKEA and more – to build customers into the ways companies work and deliver on “Customer Inspired Growth.” By building ongoing relationships with customers, our clients stay relevant, deliver better experiences, launch successful products, and build loyalty. We have 450 employees globally. We’re headquartered in Boston and London, but also have offices in New York, San Francisco, Japan and Mexico City. C Space is part of The Brand Consulting Group of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). To learn more, visit www.cspace.com.
About Canvs AI
Canvs AI is a customer insights platform that understands how consumers feel, why they feel that way, and the business impact those feelings and behaviors create for brands. Canvs’ patented AI and machine learning platform and APIs quickly turn open-ended text from social media, marketing campaigns and customer surveys into powerful insights that can improve product and brand experiences. Canvs is used by the entertainment industry, OTT providers, production companies, CPG, market research companies, and more to create research efficiency and leverage the power of emotion and behavior insights to grow their brands. Start understanding your customers better at canvs.ai.
