We Create What We Behold Says Bruce de Torres in New Book

God School 911 and JFK Book Cover Bruce de Torres Author

We are eternal love and consciousness, creating all we behold.

WALTERVILLE, OR, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In "God, School, 9/11 and JFK," Bruce de Torres exposes the lies that are killing us (we are poor, miserable sinners who deserve God’s condemnation and school’s incarceration; salvation and careers depend on doing what we are told) and the truth that sets us free (we are eternal love and consciousness, creating all we behold).

“Bruce de Torres is a deep thinker and an excellent writer!” says Vince Palamara ("Honest Answers about the Murder of President John F. Kennedy") “Bruce’s take on a few cataclysmic events are truly mind-expanding, as is his take on God and Christianity. I am very impressed with the depth and breadth of the author’s thinking and knowledge on these topics. Bruce’s book is one that makes you stop---many times---and ponder what has been written and conveyed.”

Donald Jeffries ("Bullyocracy: How the Social Hierarchy Enables Bullies to Rule School, Work Places, and Society at Large") calls Bruce’s book “a compelling and probing work … as much a philosophical treatise as a recounting of history,” adding that Bruce “writes about the concept of God, and the failures of organized religion, with an ironically spiritual passion. His analysis of the school system is astute … [Bruce’s book] would be an important addition to every independent-minded person's library.”

"God, School, 9/11 and JFK" is pre-orderable at Amazon and TrineDay.com and will be released May 21, 2021.

After getting a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in acting and directing, pursuing an acting career in New York (and points west), and performing lead roles in comedies, dramas, and musicals, Bruce de Torres decided to write a book about energy, consciousness, and the nature of reality. 9/11 happened along the way. After years of research, Bruce decided to incorporate it and similar things in "GOD, SCHOOL, 9/11 AND JFK: The Lies That Are Killing Us and The Truth That Sets Us Free" as problems solved by the truth of our nature and the truth of such events. Bruce also drummed in rock bands and hosted 1,000+ business networking meetings while developing his marketing, sales, and public speaking skills. He lives, once again, in New Jersey. He is available for interviews through contact shown below.