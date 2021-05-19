Bravus Brewing Awarded Non-Alcoholic Brewery of the Year at the 10th Annual New York International Beer Competition

Bravus Brewing Wins Non-Alcoholic Brewery of the Year

Bravus Brewing awarded Non-Alcoholic Brewery of the Year, winning out of 800 entries across nearly 40 categories and 14 different countries.

ANAHEIM , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravus Brewing Company was awarded Non-Alcoholic Brewery of the Year at the 10th annual New York International Beer Competition. This year, there was stiff competition with over 800 entries across nearly 40 categories and 14 different countries.

Additionally, three of Bravus's beers won individual awards: the Bravus IPA won a Bronze medal of distinction. The Bravus Peanut Butter Stout also won Bronze, and Bravus is proud to announce their Raspberry Gose won Gold!

The judges of this competition ranged from top beer buyers to trade professionals, judging the beers based on category and price point. The competition was made more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic, with logistics more complicated, requiring beer samples to be sent to individual judge locations.

"While the judges missed the camaraderie of being around other fellow beer buyers, they did enjoy tasting the beers at their own pace," stated in an email from the New York International Beer Competition. "The judges were thrilled by the high quality of beer submitted from so many regions and countries."

"I am honored to have won this award from such a prestigious tournament as the New York International Beer Competition,” said Philip Brandes, Founder for Bravus Brewing Company. “This award validates all the hard work we are putting in to ensure we are brewing the best non-alcoholic craft beer we can brew."

Non-alcoholic beer is an exploding category and represents the fastest-growing segment within the beer category. Within the NA beer segment, the craft sub-segment is experiencing hyper-exponential growth. The category is expected to grow from approximately $500M to $3B by 2025.

Bravus looks forward to competing in the 11th annual New York International Beer Competition in 2022, and thanks to the competition and judges for this high honor.

For more information about Bravus Brewing Company, please visit our website at www.Bravus.com.