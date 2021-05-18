Thirteen Bay Area Students Earn $170,000 Financial Women of San Francisco Scholarships for Future in Financial Services
Financial Women of San Francisco reaches its 37th year supporting higher education for women pursuing financial careersSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial Women of San Francisco (FWSF), an organization dedicated to advancing the careers of women in finance for over 60 years, named 8 graduate and 5 undergraduate female students attending Bay Area universities as its 2021 scholarship recipients. Over 35 years, more than 325 women have been supported with FWSF scholarships and mentorships on their career journeys in finance and financial services.
As of 2021, FWSF has awarded over $2.7 million in scholarships to advance women in finance and financial services by promoting their development, career progress, and leadership in this industry. FWSF grants $10,000 to undergraduate students and $15,000 to graduate students. Along with financial support, FWSF scholarship recipients will be mentored by FWSF members and attend career development and networking events.
“Every year the women entering this scholarship program are so deserving and demonstrate why they should be the future leaders of this industry,” said Kim Pugh, FWSF’s 2021 President. “Along with our generous donors we are proud to support the recipients’ educational and career journeys once again. Our 37-year track record of support shows the impact of women supporting women to level the playing field and give women a seat at the boardroom table.”
Each 2021 scholarship recipient is an academic and community leader with goals aligned with FWSF’s mission to empower and support other women in finance. For example, Ozlem Akkurt, a student at Stanford Graduate School of Business, plans to pursue an MBA with a focus in finance and venture capital investing. She is passionate about impact investing and wants to lead a VC fund that invests in high-growth companies providing economic opportunities for underprivileged women in Turkey.
Many recipients of the scholarship also demonstrate a yearning to make a positive impact in the world. Hana Lee, a first-generation MBA student at Holy Names University, is passionate about social justice, and advocates for gender equity, immigrant and women’s rights. She aims to volunteer as a financial advisor in underprivileged communities because she believes financial education can help break the cycle of poverty.
2021 Graduate Scholarship Recipients:
• Ozlem Akkurt – Stanford Graduate School of Business
• Amanda Jayla Izrizarry – Stanford Graduate School of Business
• Hana Lee – Holy Names University
• Gabriela Mejia – University of San Francisco
• Anisha Mudaliar – Stanford Graduate School of Business
• Karimah Omer – Mills College
• Fitzann (Fitz) Reid – Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
• Atusa Sadeghi – University of California at Berkeley
2021 Undergraduate Recipients:
• Iracema Camargo Garcia – University of California at Berkeley
• Sobe Melton – California State University – San Francisco
• Dion Zyrene C. Santiago – University of San Francisco
• Gökçe Güven – University of California at Berkeley
• Anahi Torres – Saint Mary’s College of California
For more information about FWSF or to become a member, click here.
About Financial Women of San Francisco
For over 60 years, the Financial Women of San Francisco have sought to advance the success of women in finance and financial services and to be a source of insight and inspiration to financial women executives and managers throughout the Bay Area.
The organization’s membership includes women in positions of influence within the financial services sector and women who hold senior level positions within non-finance companies, government agencies and the non-profit sector. Members include CEOs, CFOs, corporate treasurers, CPAs, attorneys, commercial and private bankers, investment advisors, fund managers, securities analysts, administrators, financial planners, consultants, recruiters, and marketers.
For more information please visit http://financialwomensf.org/ or follow the Financial Women of San Francisco on social media.
