Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson Named FWSF Woman of the Year for Helping Women Break the Glass Ceiling in Finance
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial Women of San Francisco (FWSF), a 400-member organization of professionals in finance and financial services, today named Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton, their 2021 Financial Woman of the Year (FWOTY), honoring her as a changemaker who has not only reached the top position at one of the world’s leading global investment firms, but also has helped other women in finance break through the glass ceiling.
Under Johnson’s leadership, Franklin Templeton is advancing its efforts toward achieving gender equality in the financial services industry. In addition to increasing the number of partnerships with organizations that encourage young women to consider the financial services industry, such as Girls Who Invest; and Rock the Street, Wall Street, she is also passionate about investing in women-owned businesses. Johnson serves as an advisor to venture capital firm Shatter Fund LLC, which works to make meaningful impact in connecting female entrepreneurs and minority founders with access to capital, networks and markets.
“Championing diversity is a priority for Franklin Templeton, and for me personally,” Johnson said. “I firmly believe that the inclusion of colleagues with diverse backgrounds, perspectives and identities leads to better decision-making and problem-solving across our business. Indeed, there is a direct link between innovation and diversity, which drives greater economic and social returns.”
This passion for advancing women in a male-dominated field is one reason why Johnson was awarded FWSF’s highest honor. Johnson exemplifies the organization’s values of leading, mentoring, and inspiring and shares FWSF’s passion for advancing the careers of women. By promoting diversity at all levels of Franklin Templeton and serving on the board of directors for various other organizations, she has demonstrated her commitment to advancing women in business.
“Jenny Johnson’s commitment to gender diversity at Franklin Templeton and beyond opens doors for women’s career growth. Jenny is a positive role model who has broken through the glass ceiling herself and shattered it for other women, as well. She recognizes successful women must raise each other up and lives this value,” said Kimberly Pugh, president of Financial Women of San Francisco. “For this and so many other reasons we are delighted to honor her with our highest tribute.”
“I am grateful to the Financial Women of San Francisco for their acknowledgement of my continued commitment to building diversity within the financial industry,” Johnson said. “While intention is important, actions are what is required to make change happen. Now is the time for change, and I have the platform to act. I am grateful to be able to create these opportunities for so many deserving women.”
About Jenny Johnson
Jenny Johnson has served as the president and CEO of Franklin Templeton since February of 2020. She serves on the board of directors of Franklin Resources, Inc. among other organizations where she provides leadership, including the Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital, JMT Wilderness Conservancy, the Crystal Springs Uplands School and Shatter Fund LLC, a venture capital firm focused on investing in technology companies led and founded by female entrepreneurs.
In 2020 and 2021, Johnson was named to Barron’s list of the 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance. She was named one of Money Management Executive’s Top Women in Asset Management and one of Ignites.com’s Most Influential Women in Fund Management. Johnson also received the Robert L. Gould Award presented by global investment management association NICSA, which recognizes outstanding achievement in the mutual fund industry by providing excellent customer service, thought leadership, and technology. She has also been recognized by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business. Johnson is a frequent speaker at industry conferences, notably on the topics of leadership, technology and innovation.
About Financial Women of San Francisco
Financial Women of San Francisco seeks to advance the success of women in finance and financial services and to be a source of insight and inspiration to financial women executives and managers throughout the Bay Area.
For more information, please visit http://financialwomensf.org/ or follow Financial Women of San Francisco on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
Carolyn Avery
Under Johnson’s leadership, Franklin Templeton is advancing its efforts toward achieving gender equality in the financial services industry. In addition to increasing the number of partnerships with organizations that encourage young women to consider the financial services industry, such as Girls Who Invest; and Rock the Street, Wall Street, she is also passionate about investing in women-owned businesses. Johnson serves as an advisor to venture capital firm Shatter Fund LLC, which works to make meaningful impact in connecting female entrepreneurs and minority founders with access to capital, networks and markets.
“Championing diversity is a priority for Franklin Templeton, and for me personally,” Johnson said. “I firmly believe that the inclusion of colleagues with diverse backgrounds, perspectives and identities leads to better decision-making and problem-solving across our business. Indeed, there is a direct link between innovation and diversity, which drives greater economic and social returns.”
This passion for advancing women in a male-dominated field is one reason why Johnson was awarded FWSF’s highest honor. Johnson exemplifies the organization’s values of leading, mentoring, and inspiring and shares FWSF’s passion for advancing the careers of women. By promoting diversity at all levels of Franklin Templeton and serving on the board of directors for various other organizations, she has demonstrated her commitment to advancing women in business.
“Jenny Johnson’s commitment to gender diversity at Franklin Templeton and beyond opens doors for women’s career growth. Jenny is a positive role model who has broken through the glass ceiling herself and shattered it for other women, as well. She recognizes successful women must raise each other up and lives this value,” said Kimberly Pugh, president of Financial Women of San Francisco. “For this and so many other reasons we are delighted to honor her with our highest tribute.”
“I am grateful to the Financial Women of San Francisco for their acknowledgement of my continued commitment to building diversity within the financial industry,” Johnson said. “While intention is important, actions are what is required to make change happen. Now is the time for change, and I have the platform to act. I am grateful to be able to create these opportunities for so many deserving women.”
About Jenny Johnson
Jenny Johnson has served as the president and CEO of Franklin Templeton since February of 2020. She serves on the board of directors of Franklin Resources, Inc. among other organizations where she provides leadership, including the Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital, JMT Wilderness Conservancy, the Crystal Springs Uplands School and Shatter Fund LLC, a venture capital firm focused on investing in technology companies led and founded by female entrepreneurs.
In 2020 and 2021, Johnson was named to Barron’s list of the 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance. She was named one of Money Management Executive’s Top Women in Asset Management and one of Ignites.com’s Most Influential Women in Fund Management. Johnson also received the Robert L. Gould Award presented by global investment management association NICSA, which recognizes outstanding achievement in the mutual fund industry by providing excellent customer service, thought leadership, and technology. She has also been recognized by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business. Johnson is a frequent speaker at industry conferences, notably on the topics of leadership, technology and innovation.
About Financial Women of San Francisco
Financial Women of San Francisco seeks to advance the success of women in finance and financial services and to be a source of insight and inspiration to financial women executives and managers throughout the Bay Area.
For more information, please visit http://financialwomensf.org/ or follow Financial Women of San Francisco on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
Carolyn Avery
Financial Women of San Francisco
+1 510-635-4150
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn