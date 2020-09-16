Schools Prepare for Kids Return to the Classroom with Contactless School Lunch Program
From Crowded Lunchrooms to Contactless Classroom Meals: How California-Based Schools are Keeping Meals Safe During the Threat of COVID-19.DANVILLE, CA, USA, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As schools across California get their waivers approved and begin to reopen for in-person classroom education, among the most important things they are addressing is how to make school lunches safe. Approximately 300 nimble private, public, and charter schools throughout the state are working with Choicelunch, a company that has been delivering school lunches for nearly 20 years, on an innovative solution for contactless school lunches and setting an excellent model for safety. Several schools in Orange, Marin and San Diego counties have the service in place for their families as they return to campus and others in Santa Clara county seem to be following closely.
“The days of the crowded cafeteria are behind us. Designing a solution for COVID-19 requires not only minimizing contact with student’s meal, but also allowing for the flexibility of socially-distanced lunch pick-up or even classroom delivery in some instances,” said Justin Gagnon, co-founder and CEO of Choicelunch. “For parents who are anticipating their children’s return to the classroom after the COVID closures, eliminating stress around lunchtime safety without sacrificing control and convenience does a lot to put their mind at ease. The schools we are working with are among the first in the state to open and have solid solutions in place for safety. We’ve adapted our lunch program to fit seamlessly and safely into the reopening plans for our schools.”
Schools like Marin Horizon in Mill Valley, Belmont Oaks Academy, the Del Mar school district, and Our Lady Queen of Angels in Newport Beach, among many others, contracted Choicelunch for their contactless school lunch program that not only implements COVID safeguards, but allows parents to take full-control of their children’s lunch, ensuring it’s fresh, nutritious and delivered to their children every day.
GIVING PARENTS FULL CONTROL OF THEIR KIDS’ LUNCHTIME EXPERIENCE
Participating in a school lunch program is a welcome break for parents from having to send lunch from home, but it often comes with ceding control of “what’s for lunch” to the child making choices in the lunch line. Choicelunch changes all of that by offering families full control of lunch by pre-ordering from a wide variety of entrees, fresh cut fruits and vegetables, sides, and drinks.
Each customized lunch is individually packaged and labeled with the student’s name and classroom, with everything they need in the bag—an entree, sides, napkins, utensils, condiments, and a drink. With everything ordered and packed in advance, parents retain control of the what’s in the lunch while minimizing contact and even eliminating the need for a lunch line altogether. Schools can choose to either have students pick up the lunch in a socially distanced manner or deliver the lunches directly to the classroom.
Parents have the flexibility to order lunch days or weeks in advance via the choicelunch.com website or mobile app, giving them complete control over their children’s nutrition. The Choicelunch menu offers a wide selection of up to 16 entrées daily, fresh cut fruits and vegetables, and a variety of sides and drinks. Lunches are 100% nut-free, feature antibiotic-free meats and organic produce, and are void of partially hydrogenated oils, added nitrates/nitrites, high fructose corn syrup or artificial sweeteners, colors, and flavors. Parents can use the in-app allergen filter to only show entrees and sides that meet their student's dietary preferences and food allergies.
About Choicelunch
Choicelunch is a family-owned school lunch company established in 2003 by co-founders Justin Gagnon, Keith Cosbey, and Ryan Mariotti with Larry and Mary Gagnon. Choicelunch delivers lunches to 300 schools across California from 5 kitchens with a staff of 200 employees company-wide.
