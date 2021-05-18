Edward Henry Company Takes Sales Training and CRM Adoption Out of The Dark Ages
The Newest in Sales Intelligence – Sales Control Plan Management
This system takes the guess work out of Selling. For decades selling was always referenced as an art, when it is really a science.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specializing in professional sales training and consulting, Edward Henry Company has created the ultimate selling and management tool, Sales Control Plan Management. SCPM is a system that will change the direction of all sales managers and teams while maximizing their sales and management capabilities. This innovative, performance-based system provides managers with a CRM model which provides transparency and the metrics that will hold both the salespeople and customers accountable.
— Edward Henry
Selling can often become confusing and misguided through complex workflows, sales cycles and data. This is due to communication within the sales process being often reactive, and lacking transparency. “Sales staff do not always understand what management expects from them. So, how do we ensure the sales manager and staff training are all working on the same model,” asked Edward Henry, president of Edward Henry Company. “We need to identify the pain companies are having and address it. Reporting systems such as pipeline management from CRM are sales cycle driven and not sales process driven,” Edward added.
Sales managers spend valuable time on investigative administration which creates more sales waste than actual sales. Managers need to spend more time managing their team to achieve sales effectiveness and increase selling time. Managers and teams require a tool that provides them with the ability to save their time and resources. Sales Control Plan Management is that tool. By implementing this system, you will immediately reduce the sales waste that is created by investigating the sales stories and inaccurate data of deals that have gone cold or been lost. Managers will get a snapshot of each deal in its entirety and the system will direct alerts to the manager, salesperson and customer when losing engagement. The launch of SCPM comes at a time when all managers are looking for ways to improve their sales and adjust to the ongoing economic changes worldwide. Sales Control Plan is the ultimate selling solution.
Within Sales Control Plan Management are the Rules of Engagement. These are the unique portion of our selling process. In these rules, engagement can be controlled and managed. As a result, your team will be able to access all of their related data and interact comfortably with accuracy in their CRM instead of dreading and avoiding CRM data input. This is the newest in sales intelligence, creating the highest level of complete clarity in the entire sales process.
The Sales Control Plan consists of three management implementation areas: HR/Recruiting, Sales Force, and Sales Management. It is within these areas that changes can start to occur. Advancements include, but are not limited to, improvements in selling performance and training objectives, establishing accurate pipeline management, sales forecasting, reducing management waste, increasing revenue and profit, and reducing the overall employee churn rate.
“We have the resources needed to thrive and enjoy management success.” We built this innovative system to help sales managers and their employees reach their goals. You are going to be able to do this in the most efficient way possible while succeeding beyond your greatest expectations.
Founded in 2012 and completed near the end of 2020, Sales Control Plan Management is a system based on accountability. Many companies have not analyzed the needs of sales managers to help them manage their team in the most efficient way possible. Our mission is to provide genuine results for users and bring sales managers back to the most rewarding part of their career: helping their team grow and achieve their goals.
Edward Henry
Edward Henry Company
+1 647-725-7575
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
What is Sales Waste?