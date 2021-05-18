eCourts CLE Opportunity Available for Attorneys

The North Carolina Administrative Office of Courts is pleased to announce a new eCourts CLE opportunity, From Paper to Digital: The eCourts Update. The one-hour program provides a general update about the Judicial Branch’s eCourts initiative to modernize our court system with the latest technologies, as well as an overview of the two ways that will be available for eFiling -- eCourts File and Serve and Guide and File.

This CLE is available to all attorneys on-demand online for your convenience. One general hour of CLE credit, including technology credit, has been approved by the State Bar. Attorneys who desire CLE credit for the program will be responsible for paying CLE fees to the State Bar at a rate of $3.50 per credit hour.

Watch the eCourts CLE video and submit the registration form to ensure you receive credit.