Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,751 in the last 365 days.

eCourts CLE Opportunity Available for Attorneys

The North Carolina Administrative Office of Courts is pleased to announce a new eCourts CLE opportunity, From Paper to Digital: The eCourts Update. The one-hour program provides a general update about the Judicial Branch’s eCourts initiative to modernize our court system with the latest technologies, as well as an overview of the two ways that will be available for eFiling -- eCourts File and Serve and Guide and File.

This CLE is available to all attorneys on-demand online for your convenience. One general hour of CLE credit, including technology credit, has been approved by the State Bar. Attorneys who desire CLE credit for the program will be responsible for paying CLE fees to the State Bar at a rate of $3.50 per credit hour.

Watch the eCourts CLE video and submit the registration form to ensure you receive credit.

You just read:

eCourts CLE Opportunity Available for Attorneys

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.