Kerns Trucking, Inc. establishing operations in Cherokee County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Kerns Trucking, Inc., a regional transportation and logistics company, today announced plans to establish its corporate headquarters in Cherokee County. The more than $7.9 million investment will create 136 new jobs.

Founded in 1933, Kerns Trucking, Inc. is a fourth-generation dump truck carrier that specializes in local and long-distance dump trucking, various residential dump trucking, recyclable and scrap hauling and custom over-the-road brokerage. Kerns Trucking, Inc.’s portfolio includes: truck services for interstate infrastructure and industrial complex projects; servicing a wide array of concrete and asphalt corporations; transferring essential products for manufacturing and recyclable materials; and residential project services.

Located in Carolina Foothills Park of Commerce in Cherokee County, Kerns Trucking, Inc.’s new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand. The Cherokee County location will facilitate future growth and allow Kerns Trucking, Inc. to better serve its customer base.

The facility is expected to be completed in late 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Kerns Trucking, Inc. team should visit the company’s website.

QUOTES

“We would like to thank Cherokee County and the state of South Carolina for their partnership in our current and future success. Kerns Trucking, Inc. plans to invest in Cherokee County with the same professionalism and enthusiasm that has been shown to us. We look forward to growing together in this corporate expansion with South Carolina, Cherokee County and its citizens for many years to come.” -Kerns Trucking, Inc. President Clyde C. Kerns

“We welcome Kerns Trucking, Inc. to South Carolina and celebrate their 88 years of business success and the 136 new jobs the company will create in Cherokee County. I look forward to watching this great company grow its dynamic footprint within our borders.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Kerns Trucking, Inc.’s decision to locate in Cherokee County is another sign that companies realize South Carolina has a business-friendly climate that will help them succeed. We congratulate Kerns Trucking, Inc. on this announcement and look forward to supporting their growth for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Cherokee County would like to welcome Kerns Trucking, Inc. to the long list of companies that call Cherokee County home, proving once again Cherokee County is a great place for business.” -Cherokee County Council Chairman Tim Spencer