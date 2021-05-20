Quanta Dada by Ivan Suvanjieff, the artist's first European exhibition

Artist Ivan Suvanjieff Quanta Dada #18 Quanta Dada #14

The Monegasque Cultural Association AIDA and the City of Saint- Jean-Cap-Ferrat offer you an exceptional encounter

The pictorial and intellectual current of the early 20th century finds, under the brushes of Ivan Suvanjieff, a new birth, in our age when freedom of language deserves to be defended once again.” — Calypso de Sigaldi

MONTE CARLO, MONACO, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Monegasque Cultural Association AIDA and the City of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat invite you to revisit Dadaism with the American artist Ivan Suvanjieff.

He was an iconic figure of the Detroit punk rock scene of the 1970s. Later as an activist, he was nominated 17 times for the Nobel Peace Prize. Now Suvanjieff finds himself back home, with brushes in his hands.

QUANTA DADA BY IVAN SUVANJIEFF

EXHIBITION: JUNE 23-30, 2021

NAMOUNA SPACE IN SAINT-JEAN-CAP-FERRAT

ADMISSION FREE - DAILY FROM 1 P.M. TO 7 P.M.

(except Thursday, June 24, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.)



The punk rock Nobel nominee is also a filmmaker, many times awarded and featured at festivals as prestigious as the Venice Film Festival. America discovered this multifaceted artist in the late 1970s. He was then the frontman of the Detroit punk bands The Ramrods and The 27, before embracing a career as a painter, while founding a counterculture literary magazine "The New Censorship", where he published the most famous writers and artists of the scene.

"When the American counterculture revisits Dadaism, the pictorial and intellectual current of the early 20th century finds, under the brushes of Ivan Suvanjieff, a new birth, in our age when freedom of language deserves to be defended once again," said Calypso de Sigaldi, Vice President of the AIDA association, in announcing this new art exhibition.

Andrei Codrescu, the journalist, American art critic, and author of "Post-Dadaist Guide: Tzara and Lenin Play Chess", said, "I wrote a book that advised sane people to stay away from this artistic movement. I thought I had succeeded, until I discovered Ivan Suvanjieff's work which scrolled like a quantum computer, and I knew it would be impossible for me to escape Dadaism as long as a human being can make Quanta Dada!"

Suvanjieff said, "The Dadaism of the 21st century will indeed be Quanta." Quanta Dada, the artist's first European exhibition, is also his first exhibition entirely in color. He says, "I've been painting in black and white for more than twelve years in order to learn color."

Calypso de Sigaldi said, "Whatever his mode of expression, this creative touches everything, fighting tirelessly for individual freedoms through a form of struggle against dullards' thoughts and the established standards. No wonder his pictorial creation, after twelve years spent exclusively exploring black and white, today bursts into color as he revisits Dadaism."

BIOGRAPHY

Ivan Suvanjieff is also an activist who works for peace in the world through the PeaceJam Foundation, which he co-founded in 1996 with his wife Dawn. The Foundation is taking concrete action with young people in forty countries, thanks to the active support of fourteen Nobel Peace Laureates including the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu.

In 2001, Archbishop Tutu gave him the honor of personally presiding over his marriage to Dawn at St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa. Thanks to his many actions and the films he produces, where he exercises his talents as a director of photography, Ivan Suvanjieff has been nominated 17 times for the Nobel Peace Prize.

He fronted the Detroit punk bands The Ramrods and The 27, and he retains his rebellious spirit that pushed him, in 1984, to light his cigarette off the Olympic flame.

He was associate editor at CREEM Magazine. In addition to writing articles, he saw his photographs published by some of the world's leading magazines. This facet of his career is evoked in two recently published books, "CREEM: America's Only Rock Magazine" and "The Stooges: The Authorized and Illustrated Story".

While successfully embarking on a career as an abstract painter, Ivan founded the literary magazine "The New Censorship" in 1990. He published more than 50 issues, now collectable, thanks to a team of shock writers like Charles Bukowski, (who published part of his correspondence with Ivan in his book "Reach for Sun"), his dear friend Lucia Berlin, Anselm Hollo, Anne Waldman, Andrei Codrescu, Allen Ginsberg, Kathy Acker, Francesco Clemente, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Alex Katz and many others.

Ivan is also a filmmaker and has produced more than a dozen films, including award-winning feature-length documentary films such as "The Dalai Lama: Scientist" (2019), or films where his creative roots and attachment to Dadaism are already seen, such as "Face the 80s", a film capturing Detroit's punk rock scene in 1979, plus "Detroit Punks", "Jesus vs. Bono" and many more.