Hicks Partners Expands Grant Writing Team To Pursue & Win Federal Grants
History of Success & Agency Specific Experience Improves Competitive Applications for State and Federal GrantsCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hicks Partners today announced the expansion of its grant writing team to include consultants with decades of experience in state and federal grant writing. An unprecedented amount of grant funding is expected to be made available in the coming years for eligible organizations through several new federal and state government programs. These grants can provide funding for public and private companies, research organizations, healthcare facilities, and education institutions.
“The application process for state and federal grants is often technical and highly competitive,” said Brian K. Hicks, President & CEO at Hicks Partners. “Hicks Partners has a long history of helping clients win state and federal grants and our clients will benefit from leveraging the knowledge and experience of our expanded team to ensure their request is well-defined and targeted to each solicitation.”
Features and benefits of Hicks Partners Grant Writing include:
• Full Proposal Preparation
• Grant Application Preparation
• Grant Management
• Grant Writing & Support
• Grant Compliance & Editing
• Grant Submission
• Post-Award Technical Assistance
• Grant Webinars, Training & Readiness
Joining the Hicks Partners team as grant writers and consultants are:
Stacie Marsh, MPA, CPH, GPC – Stacie has over 15+ years of experience working with hospitals and healthcare systems, institutions of higher education, municipal corporations, and large non-profit organizations. She routinely serves on grant review panels at federal, state, and community levels. Stacie has grant experience with, AHRQ, DOD, DOE, DOJ, HHS, HRSA, IRS, NIH, NSF, SAMHSA, among others.
Kris Parmelee – Kris has been providing federal grant proposal support services and project management to clients for over 17+ years. She works closely with a wide range of businesses, major research institutions and universities, incubators and accelerators as well as small business owners. Kris specializes in SBIR/STTR applications and has also worked with a number of federal agencies including EDA, USDA, DoEd, NIH, NSF, among others.
Lisa Sihvonen-Binder, MS NMP – Lisa has 14+ years professional grants experience. Lisa works with a wide variety clients including those in: arts; business; community and economic development; education; environment; finance; human services; housing services; substance abuse prevention and treatment; and workforce development. Lisa has grant experience with a number of federal agencies including with DOL, EPA, HUD, NEA, NSF, and numerous state agencies.
More information on Hicks Partners grant writing and management services can be found at: www.HicksPartners.com/grant-writing.
About Hicks Partners: Hicks Partners is a multidisciplinary business consulting firm providing public relations, government affairs and business development services. We deliver powerful results for clients seeking to enhance their image, impact policy decisions and grow their bottom line.
