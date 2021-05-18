ZENSPACE AND PARKMERCED TO INTRODUCE WORKSPACE LOUNGE FOR REMOTE WORKING RESIDENTS
SmartPods are the first on-demand remote-work solution of their kind in a residential complex, offering comfortable and productive spaces for remote workers
ZenSpace SmartPods create a conveniently located, quiet space for Parkmerced residents to conduct business, allowing them to ‘get out of the house’ without compromising their health and comfort.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZenSpace, pioneer of the on-demand, flexible, smart meeting space announces its arrival today at the and spacious and bright living community of Parkmerced in San Francisco. A first-of-its-kind launch designed in response to COVID-19, the unique workspace solution combines ZenSpace SmartPod™ hardware and cloud technology with strict sanitization protocols to offer residents a fully automated, reservable, comfortable workspace in which they can conduct business with peace of mind. This marks the first launch of this unique solution in the residential real estate industry.
— Avneesh Nigam, Senior Director, Community Relations Management Group
“We are thrilled to launch a first-of-its-kind solution that addresses the need for ‘third space’ work areas between home and a traditional office for today’s growing remote and distributed workforce,” said Mayank Agrawal, CEO of ZenSpace. “This partnership with Parkmerced reflects our shared vision on how real estate operators can continue to expand their lifestyle offerings to serve their resident tenants. We look forward to helping unlock the potential of people and places in this landmark community."
“Parkmerced in unlike any other multifamily residential community in the country, with a history of pioneering transformative living space and meeting our residents’ lifestyle needs,” said Avneesh Nigam, Senior Director, Community Relations Management Group. “We are constantly seeking new ways to lifestyle enhancements within our facilities and services. Our residents have expressed a desire for alternative locations from which they can work outside their own personal residence. ZenSpace SmartPods help us create a conveniently located, quiet space for Parkmerced residents to conduct business, allowing them to ‘get out of the house’ without compromising their health and comfort. We are excited to partner with ZenSpace and be the first residential property to introduce this innovative new concept.”
The ZenSpace SmartPod represents the future of work and living with - an on-demand workspace solution that facilitates business meetings and conversations anytime and anyplace. A wide array of features makes it state-of-the-art for use in public spaces such as apartment buildings, shopping centers and other commercial locations, providing a modern workspace for today’s remote worker. Key features include:
● Noise-reducing wall and insulation structure, with double-tempered, laminated glass.
● A mobile and web application that enables shopping center guests and visitors to reserve time in a SmartPod either on their computer, mobile device or on-site.
● Fully tech-enabled space, including WiFi access, power and USB ports.
● Environmental controls for LED lighting, air circulation, and secure access locking system.
● ZenSpace workspaces utilize cloud-based communication technology to notify cleaning/maintenance staff of pod usage and reservation completion with a rigorous set of cleaning and sanitization protocols to ensure every user enters a clean, safe environment. “The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the trend for toward remote work outside the office,” Mayank noted. “A Spring 2020 Gartner study among company CFO’s and Finance leaders indicates that this trend is here to stay, with 74% of companies indicating they will shift at least a portion of employees to permanent remote positions following the current Covid crisis. The world has changed, and we are happy to be working in partnership with Parkmerced to support this new work reality and provide an additional amenity for its residents.”
ZenSpace SmartPods at Parkmerced will be exclusive to residents of this living community. To view more ZenSpace locations, visit our booking platform.
About ZenSpace
ZenSpace is on a mission to unlock the potential of people and places. As the industry pioneer in fully automated, technology-enabled meeting spaces for on-the-go business people, we are the first company to combine a technology platform, mobile app, and convenient meeting pods to create a “smart pod” - a highly flexible, on-demand system and tech-enabled space for conducting business and/or private meetings. Our SmartPods provide a private, quiet, tech-enabled oasis of calm for the business-person in need while helping public space venues activate and monetize underutilized real estate on their property. ZenSpace provides solutions to the following sectors: public spaces (hotels, convention centers, malls, airports), the events industry, and office spaces. We believe in today’s hectic world we could all use a little Zen. ZenSpace is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with an office in Las Vegas, NV and teams in India. View our ZenSpace overview video.
Mayank Agrawal
ZenSpace Inc
+1 408-462-2167
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
ZenSpace - On-Demand WorkSpace. Anytime. Anyplace