VARStreet Inc. introduces an intuitive Questionnaire based search filters for the eCommerce platform
VARStreet is taking new strides in the B2B SaaS eCommerce space by introducing a user-friendly and intuitive questionnaire-based product search.BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Search filter and product search have been a critical aspect of any eCommerce website especially for B2B resellers where the product requirements are definitive and varied. The conventional search filter process allows the users to choose from multiple parameters stacked at a particular UI location on the online store making it a long and cumbersome process. The algorithm leverages a tagging mechanism or text search which makes it complicated and time-taking for eCommerce companies. The new era of artificial intelligence also takes time to understand user behavior and start showing some results.
VARStreet’s questionnaire takes the load off for both the reseller and the end-user. It allows the business owners to add a set of questions with different types of options and mapping product(s) to results. The process is very simple and intuitive and gives a wide range of options to the business admins to create their search filter using the questionnaire. The questionnaire includes multiple-choice questions, single responses, image-based questions, and more which can be tied together in sections. The feature also allows the admin to upload their custom product catalog and/or choose products from the catalog of 45+ IT and office supplies distributors. The end-user just needs to answer few questions to find the right product.
Shiv Agarwal, the Director at VARStreet added, “The questionnaire-based search process is way more intuitive and easy-to-use for the buyers and it breaks the monotony of going through the lengthy process of product discovery.”. He also added, “The feature will help in changing the way how users look at the conventional online B2B stores. This adds a lot of power to the eCommerce platforms by reducing the customer effort and offering them a phenomenal experience.”
VARStreet’s cloud-hosted software solution addresses the business management needs of the IT and office supplies value-added resellers. The platform includes enterprise software features like product catalog integration with 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, TechData, Synnex, D&H, ScanSource, Essendant, etc., sales quoting software, B2B eCommerce platform, CRM software, procurement, and sourcing solution.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fuelled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
