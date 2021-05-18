RIA Digital Assets Council and National Association of Personal Financial Advisors Partner to Educate Financial Advisors on Blockchain and Digital Assets
EINPresswire.com/ -- RIA Digital Assets Council and The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors announced today a strategic partnership that offers NAPFA Members a $100 discount when enrolling in RIADAC’s Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets®.
“Clients now expect their advisors to give them advice about bitcoin, blockchain and digital assets,” said RIADAC President Don Friedman. “Financial advisors must be able to demonstrate expertise in this new asset class in order to maintain credibility with their clients.”
The comprehensive 11-module online self-study program provides financial advisors the knowledge they need about blockchain technology, bitcoin and other digital assets. Advisors earn 13 CE credits while building competency in key practice management areas, including tax, regulatory and compliance issues, as they learn the investment thesis for adding digital assets to client portfolios and how to explain digital assets to clients.
“NAFPA is committed to helping fee-only financial advisors advance their knowledge in all areas of financial planning and investment management, and digital assets cannot be ignored,” said NAFPA Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Brown, CAE. “Our partnership with RIADAC will help NAPFA members stay at the forefront of our profession.”
RIADAC Founder Ric Edelman said, “We’re honored to partner with NAPFA. Together, we are helping financial advisors serve their clients’ best interests.”
Financial advisors from around the world have enrolled in the certificate program, including France, Great Britain, Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Australia. Designed by leading financial advisors, the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets® is the only course of its kind tailored to advisors – and the program’s world-class faculty are foremost experts in the blockchain, digital asset and financial advisory fields.
NAPFA Members can obtain their $100 discount via NAPFA’s member site. For more information about the certificate program and to enroll, visit riadac.com.
About RIADAC
The RIA Digital Assets Council is dedicated to advancing the awareness, knowledge and understanding of blockchain and digital assets by Registered Investment Advisors so they can give their clients the advice they need about this new and transformational asset class. Advisors can further their education by enrolling in RIADAC’s Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets®.
About the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors
The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) is the country’s leading professional association of Fee-Only financial advisors—highly trained professionals who are committed to working in the best interests of those they serve. Our rich history began in 1983 when a group of advisors simply wanted to serve their clients without muddling the relationship with commissions. Since then, we have developed high standards in the field and each advisor must sign and renew a Fiduciary Oath yearly and subscribe to our Code of Ethics. It’s all a part of the mission of NAPFA. The association provides support and education for over 4000 practitioners all over the country.
Janice Murphy
