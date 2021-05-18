ICARO™ Partners with TNH1 for Premium News Content to 50M+ Users

TNH1

AI-Powered Media App to Deliver TNH1’s Local, National, and International News to TIM NEWS Customersin Brazil

TNH1’s award-winning local and national news coverage is a significant addition to our premium catalog content distributed to 50M+ subscribers in our affiliated networks across Brazil.” — Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., (ICARO™), a global digital media and technology company, today announces that it has entered into an agreement with TNH1, a leading provider of local, national, and international news in Brazil. ICARO’s AI-driven personalized media products will deliver TNH1’s breaking news to more than 50 million customers in Brazil, including users of leading mobile phone provider TIM Brasil’s newly-launched TIM NEWS app.

TNH1 provides local, national and international breaking news, and provides entertainment, health, education and political media content 7 days a week. TNH1 also distributes segmented information on blogs and partner portals signed by journalists who are authorities in their respective areas, such as Ricardo Mota's Blog (Politics), Nide Lin’s Blog (Food) and Pajuçara Auto (Vehicles).

“ICARO continues to grow our best-in-class media content. We’re excited to announce our new partnership with Brazilian news leader TNH1,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. “TNH1’s award-winning local and national news coverage is a significant addition to our premium catalog content distributed to 50M+ subscribers in our affiliated networks across Brazil.”

"The potential of the partnership between our website TNH1, ICARO and TIM is enormous,” according to Leonardo Sampaio, Executive Director of PSCOM. “It is the union of a leading website and authority in Alagoas news with a platform that is unmatched in mobile content distribution. The result is certain to be success!”

# # #

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks with over 135M subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America to create personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About TNH1

Founded in 2007 as the portal linked to TV Pajuçara, the Record TV-affiliated broadcaster in Alagoas, TNH1 became the leading news site in the state that same year, becoming one of the most widely-read portals in the Northeast region of Brazil. With diverse and agile news coverage, TNH1 is the most-accessed news portal in the Brazilian state of Alagoas. With a large volume of engagement both in other states of Northeast Brazil and beyond, such as São Paulo, TNH1 also has significant audiences in countries such as the United States and Portugal.

TNH1 is produced by a team of journalists experienced in the production of news content, with members with experience both in web journalism as well as in telejournalism and print journalism. All content is also distributed on social networks with wide reach. Since its creation, TNH1 has won several journalism awards, both at the local level (such as the Octávio Brandão Environmental Journalism Award, the Sincor Insurance Journalism Award, and the Sebrae Journalism Award) and national awards such as the Fenacor Insurance Journalism Award. https://www.tnh1.com.br

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this Internal Communication relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.