xCures partners with FibroFighters to launch a real-time learning platform for Fibrolamellar Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Collection and analysis of real-time data about Fibrolamellar aim to deliver essential information for doctors and patients about this rare form of liver cancer
I only wish this extremely valuable tool could have been available during my son’s fight.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, xCures announced their collaboration with the FibroFighters Foundation to launch a real-time learning platform for the Fibrolamellar Hepatocellular Carcinoma (FLHCC) community. FLHCC is a rare cancer primarily affecting adolescents and young adults. With an annual incidence of fewer than 300 cases, little is known regarding the best treatment options.
The xCures platform is a direct-to-patient research program that brings together patients, clinicians, patient advocates, and researchers, to accelerate the understanding of cancers and find better treatments faster.
Tom Stockwell, Executive Director of FibroFighters commented “We are very excited to be working with xCures on this important project. This platform will have an immediate impact across many of our patients’ lives.” He added, “I only wish this extremely valuable tool could have been available during my son’s fight.” Tom has dedicated his life to helping FLHCC patients and families.
"xCures, FibroFighters, and the entire Fibrolamellar patient community are working together to advance knowledge about FLHCC across the country and around the world," stated Mika Newton, xCures' CEO. "This partnership will leverage access to leading therapeutics, diagnostics, and algorithms to improve patient outcomes at the point of care and provide much needed real-time data for doctors treating this rare cancer."
For FLHCC patients, xCures integrates medical records into a clear patient summary report suitable for sharing with their oncologist, including their case summary, a list of top options, the rationale supporting each recommendation, and how to access the options.
Treatment options are informed by real-world data collected on the xCures platform, learning from the experiences of all FLHCC patients, and using AI algorithms to better understand which treatments work better for different FLHCC patients and why. Novel options and therapeutic rationales are sourced from expert oncologists and key opinion leaders in treatment of FLHCC.
xCures also helps patients access treatment options through trial matching, managed access, compassionate use programs, and by supporting insurance coverage of treatments with data. At the patient’s request, xCures may also convene a Virtual Tumor Board (VTB) where nationally recognized cancer experts further refine the xCures options summary based on a discussion of the patient’s personal medical history and preferences.
xCures and FibroFighters are actively assembling this expert panel for the Fibrolamellar community.
About FibroFighters Foundation
FibroFighters is a non-profit 501c3 patient centric advocacy and education organization dedicated to helping patients and caregivers with Fibrolamellar Hepatocellular Carcinoma (FLHCC) find, evaluate, and access the best possible treatment options and fund key pilot research studies to advance targeted translational projects with the ultimate goal of helping to discover the cure.
About xCures
xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that connects cancer patients and physicians with optimal investigational or approved therapies. The platform prospectively generates real-world evidence for clinical studies and decentralized trials. For more information, visit www.xcures.com or contact info@xcures.com
Patrick van der Valk
xCures Inc
