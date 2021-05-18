RE: Rt 5 - Hartland

Correction – Maxham Drive

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 5 in Hartland is closed in the area of Maxham Road due to trees and wires down.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.