Early Learning Office Hour on Summer Learning Opportunities

On Thursday, May 27, from 3:30-4:30, members of the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE’s) Early Learning Team will host an open office hour to discuss ideas for supporting young learners over the summer. Those wishing to join should pre-register.

DOE recently released Maine Summer Learning Guidance to assist and inspire prek-12 schools. The document includes Early Learning Team summer learning guidance to support schools and communities in thinking about how to help young learners stay engaged over the summer and transition into school. Additional resources can be found on the Maine DOE’s Summer Engagement Opportunities website. For more information, contact Nicole.Madore@maine.gov.