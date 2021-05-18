The Metro New York Chapter of National Black MBA Association  Presents  A Spring Virtual Career Fair (VCF)

VCF Spring 2021 Resume Evaluation Workshop Virtual Career Fair 2021 Spring

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metro New York Chapter of National Black MBA Association invites its members and community of followers to a free three (3) hour virtual career fair (VCF) event on Thursday, May 27, 2021, from noon to 3:0pm (EDT). This is our chapter’s fifth VCF since March 2020. 500 exceptional, diverse applicants will be provided with a list of nationwide career opportunities prior to the event, be able to meet live video to video calls for up to 8-minutes with recruiters from each major corporation during the session, and submit their resumes. We are offering a resume review session on May 20, 2021, at 7:00 pm (EDT) with Ms. Gisela Belinfante, CEO of Resume Journeys. (www.resumejourneys.com)

Corporate recruiters are seeking applicants for positions as interns, junior to seasoned employees, and mid-level managers. Fields of opportunities include accounting, finance, marketing, human resources, attorneys, business management, designers, banking, project and program managers, commercial real estate, sales personnel, software engineers, analysts, directors, management trainees, and many more areas. Travel and relocation options may be offered. All applicant attendees are required to register on Eventbrite before attending the VCF prior to attending the event.

What applicants should know: Attendees Value Proposition

Career opportunities for a wide range of skill and professional levels.

All undergraduate and graduate degrees are welcomed to join us.

MBA not required.

Resumes you submit will be sent directly to the corporate recruiters.

Review available career opportunities prior to the event.

Video Interviews with corporate recruiters - one on one.

The National Black MBA Association’s Virtual Career Fair seasonal series was developed in 2020 to continue the connection of career opportunities for applicants to meet with corporate recruiters. The in-place career fairs were canceled in March 2020 because of the restrictions of Covid-19 against public gatherings.

To date, the FBI and major corporations will be in attendance at the virtual career fair.

Corporate inquires and interest should be directed to: vpoperations@nyblackmba.org.

Applicant inquiries are to contact employment@nyblackmba.org.

About the National Black MBA Association Established in 1970, the National Black MBA Association is dedicated to developing partnerships that result in the creation of intellectual and economic wealth in the black community. In partnership with over 400 of the country's top business organizations, the association has inroads into a wide range of industries as well as the public and private sector with 40 chapters and over 20,000 members, nationwide. Yet all NBMBAA's partners have one thing in common – they are all committed to our organization's goals and values.

Chuck Roberts VP Operations, Metro NY Chapter

National Black MBA Association vpoperations@nyblackmba.org

o-212.202.7544

Virtual Career Fair by NYBMBA