DEQ to host a public hearing on Duke Energy landfill permit for Roxboro Coal Ash Impoundment Closure

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Waste Management (DWM) will host a public hearing on Tuesday, June 15, on a draft solid waste permit for the expansion of the existing lined-landfill at the Roxboro Steam Electric Plant. The draft permit will include Duke Energy’s construction and operation of a landfill expansion for the disposal of excavated coal ash at the Roxboro facility. Members of the public are invited to attend the public hearing online or by phone and provide their comments on the proposed permit.

The Department approved the Coal Ash Impoundment Closure Plan for the Roxboro Steam Electric Plant facility on August 17, 2020. The closure by excavation of the coal ash impoundments is consistent with the 2020 Settlement Agreement and signed Consent Order between NCDEQ, Duke Energy, and community and environmental groups.

The closure by excavation for Roxboro Steam Electric Plant, located at 1700 Dunnaway Road in Semora in Person County, includes a landfill expansion to dispose of excavated coal ash residuals. The expanded CCR Industrial Landfill will be located partially within the former footprint of the East Ash Basin. Approximately 80 acres, the expanded landfill will be designed to hold nearly 18.9 million cubic yards of coal ash and will stand 210 feet tall, rising approximately 180 feet above Dunnaway Road.

Internet access is not required to participate in the public hearing on the draft permit.

Event title: Duke Energy’s Roxboro Steam Electric Plant CCR Industrial Landfill Expansion Virtual Public Hearing

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access Code 161 076 9048

WebEx Link: https://bit.ly/3tG0TiY

Event Password: NCDWM

If you wish to speak at the public hearing, you must register by 4:30 p.m. on June 15, 2021. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3bkjwTz or call 919-707-8233.

For those who are unable to attend or who experience technical difficulties, comments may be submitted by email to roxborocomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line "Duke Roxboro Landfill." Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on July 2, 2021.

The draft permit, permit application and environmental justice draft report can be found at: https://bit.ly/3o6OS5d.

