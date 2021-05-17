Climate Change Interagency Council to meet Wednesday, May 26

The N.C. Climate Change Interagency Council will hold an online meeting on May 26 to discuss state building energy consumption and the agency resilience strategy reports. The public is invited to attend online or by phone.

WHEN: 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 26, 2021

ATTEND ONLINE: Link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e63313152ecfb02ad99f3ad2f9275d6bf Event Number: 161 874 0258 Meeting Password: CCICmay

ATTEND BY PHONE: 1-415-655-0003 Access Code: 161 874 0258

Participants may begin joining the meeting at 9:45AM.

This meeting is open to the public, and will include an opportunity for individuals and organizations to provide input to cabinet agency representatives on the implementation of climate change and clean energy initiatives. Comments will be limited to two minutes and speakers are asked to sign up online by 5:00 pm on Tuesday, May 25.

The Interagency Council was established by Governor Cooper’s Executive Order No. 80, which also directed cabinet agencies to coordinate their efforts to address climate change and transition to a clean energy economy.

More information on the Interagency Council and the agenda for upcoming meeting can be found at deq.nc.gov/climate-council.

###