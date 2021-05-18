ONE Uptown Transitions From a High-Rise Luxury Rental Building to a “For Sale” Luxury Condominium

One Uptown, the iconic 20-story high-rise at 2619 McKinney Avenue, will be converted from a luxury rental apartment to a "FOR SALE" luxury condominium. One Uptown, the iconic 20-story high-rise at 2619 McKinney Avenue, will be converted from a luxury rental apartment to a "FOR SALE" luxury condominium. Panoramic views of Dallas can be seen from the beautiful rooftop pool

DALLAS, TX (May 18th, 2021) One Uptown, the iconic 20-story high-rise at 2619 McKinney Avenue, will be converted from a luxury rental apartment to a "FOR SALE" luxury condominium. The initial tenant conversion outreach begins today, May 18th, 2021, with a public offering commencing July 1st, 2021. The announcement was made by One Uptown Acquisition Inc, the owners of the One Uptown residential portion of the building.

Located in the vibrant Uptown neighborhood, just blocks north of downtown Dallas, the condominiums will be priced from approximately $250,000 to $1.8 million.

“We recognize that interest rates are still at all-time lows, and the demand for high-quality, luxury condominiums in this price range is unmatched. One Uptown will meet that demand. From the opening of the property in 2017, we wanted a unique building and developed the property to be iconic, working with Philip Shepherd as the concept architect to design One Uptown,” said Rick Cavenaugh, President, One Uptown Acquisition Inc.

“The momentum of the housing market in Dallas is extremely strong. One Uptown was originally built with a possible transition to condominiums in mind. As a result, we selected top-of-market finishes, unit plans, and amenities, which have been maintained in top condition. With today’s low-interest rates, the conversion to for-sale residences is a unique opportunity for both our residents and the building,” Mr. Cavenaugh continued.

Currently, the building is 95% leased, with nearly all the 196 units occupied. All residents will be offered an incentivized opportunity to purchase their unit. Al Coker & Associates, the premiere “for sale” condominium marketing company, has been selected to handle sales and marketing at One Uptown.

“We see a megatrend by Gen X and Gen Y adults who are impacting the housing market and buying their first home. There is little luxury high-rise product in the Dallas or Uptown market for that demographic,” said Al Coker, President, Al Coker & Associates. “Given the cost of high-rise construction and land plus the late trend of larger units, One Uptown will be a unique opportunity for a buyer to purchase a ‘new’ condominium in Uptown for less than $1M.”

“One Uptown has protected endless panoramic views and is a short walk to some of Dallas’s most popular cultural and dining landmarks. There is no other luxury condominium high-rise in the Uptown neighborhood with amenities like those at One Uptown,” said Fernando Gonzalez, Vice President, Al Coker & Associates.

One Uptown was designed with high-quality condominium level finishes and luxury amenities: a Sky Lounge for entertaining guests, two pools for residents only including a unique glass bottom residents-only pool on the 2nd floor, a fully-equipped fitness center with Technogym equipment, resident lounges, two guest suites, a coffee bar, an outdoor private dog park, and pet care facility, a catering kitchen, underground controlled access parking, storage lockers in the garage, and 24-hour concierge services.

“One Uptown is as beautiful today as when it was built just a few years ago. However, we will be working with Hospitality Design Guild to implement select upgrades such as lighting and decorative items in the common areas, building on the already upscale experience of One Uptown,” said Mr. Coker.

Residents can easily walk to many dining and shopping spots, such as Whole Foods, which is across the street. The building includes fine dining convenience with two restaurants located on the street level, facing McKinney Avenue. Fogo de Chấo brings a churrasco tradition of open-fire grilling rooted in a Brazilian tradition. Perfect for lunch and dinner, guests can also mix it up at Bar Fogo with craft cocktails and smaller Brazilian-inspired plates. Bisou Uptown, a restaurant, and bar concept from Houston will be opening in early June. The menu will feature French-inspired cuisine by credentialed Chef Frédéric Perrier, a native of Lyons, France who holds the prestigious title of Maître des Cuisiniers de France. The restaurant will offer an extensive wine list and classic cocktails served up in a sleek contemporary interior.

To further discuss sales opportunities, please contact Al Coker & Associates at 214.468.0001 or info@alcoker.com to schedule a private appointment.

