Teens Learn to Drive Inc. to Host Vision Zero Youth Network Virtual Event
Teens Learn to Drive Inc. will be hosting a virtual event for media partners.
We can't ignore driver education and achieve Vision Zero.”ONTARIO, CANADA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teens Learn to Drive (TL2D) is launching the Vision Zero Youth Network (VZYN) in order to help fill the gap in driver education. This network will provide young drivers, passengers and pedestrians with the information they need to improve their skills and make better choices on the road.
— Anne Marie Hayes, President of Teens Learn to Drive Inc.
Vision Zero is an idea developed during the late 90s in Sweden. The goal is to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on roads, and Sweden has been relatively successful. But compared to Sweden, most Ontario drivers have a serious education gap when it comes to winter driving, space management, blind zones, scanning skills, etc.
The VZYN will help fill that gap by selecting ambassadors to work with police and other partners. Ambassadors will create and share road safety messages about topics that concern their regions through videos, resources, and social media.
The ambassadorship program is free to students and schools and has big benefits. Selected Ambassadors will earn their 40 Community Service hours, a $500 scholarship, and an expense-paid trip to the VZYN conference in Toronto. They will also build their skills, portfolios, resumes and networks.
For the link to join the virtual event, please email Anthony at rodr3550@mylaurier.ca.
DATE: Wednesday, May 19
Time: 1pm
Location: Via ZOOM
Hosted by: John Derringer of Q107
